Mumbai Rains: PM Modi Dials Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Offers All Possible Support

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray regarding the situation prevailing in Mumbai and surrounding areas. The conversation pertained to the heavy rains that have lashed this region since Tuesday. On this occasion, the PM assured all possible support to the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. To deal with the situation due to incessant rains, 15 teams of the NDRF are being deployed in the state as follows- 5 teams (two en route) in Mumbai, 4 teams (two en route) in Kolhapur, two teams in Sangli and one team each in Satara, Thane, Palghar and Nagpur.

BMC sets up temporary shelters

As per the India Meteorological Department, Colaba and Santacruz recorded 27.3 cm and 10.6 cm of rain respectively from 8.30 am to 9 pm on Wednesday. At present, Mumbai is experiencing strong winds with wind speed reaching 70 km per hour along the coast. During the next three hours, intense to a very intense spell of rainfall is likely to continue over Mumbai.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation announced that temporary shelters have been opened at municipal schools between CST and Kurla where residents in vulnerable areas are being shifted. Meanwhile, train services on the Harbour line between CSMT- Vashi and on the Main line between CSMT- Thane have been suspended due to waterlogging. Also, the local trains between Mumbai Central and Churchgate were temporarily suspended as of 5 pm on Wednesday.

Thackeray takes stock of the situation

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray took stock of the situation arising out of heavy rains lashing Mumbai for the second consecutive day. He directed the BMC to stay on high alert. Thackeray cited the IMD's prediction that the intensity of the rains will continue on Thursday. In view of this, the Maharashtra CM requested citizens to take precautions and not venture out of their homes except for absolutely essential purposes.

Thackeray asked the BMC Commissioner to ensure that the situation is handled with the cooperation of the police, Railway, Health Department, and the National Disaster Response Force. Additionally, he called upon the civic body to immediately act on inconvenience faced by citizens such as power outage and accumulation of water. The Shiv Sena chief also spoke to the MMRDA officials about preventing any mishap at multiple construction sites of the Mumbai Metro.

