PM Modi Dials South African President; Assures Supply Of Essential Medical Supplies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday assured India's support to South Africa in maintaining essential medical supplies to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi apprised about his discussion with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and South Africa is ably coordinating the African Union effort against the pandemic.

Had a good discussion with President @CyrilRamaphosa about the COVID-19 challenge, and assured India’s support to South Africa for maintaining essential medical supplies. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 17, 2020

PM Modi added that as a long-standing friend of Africa, India stands ready to support this effort in every way.

READ: COVID-19 doubling rate improves to 6.2 days; growth rate declines by 40%: Health Ministry

The Prime Minister also discussed the global health crisis with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

"Discussed on phone with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi @AlsisiOfficial about the COVID-19 situation in India and Egypt. India will extend all possible support to Egypt's efforts to control the spread of the virus and its impact," Modi said in another tweet.

READ: MHA expands lockdown exemption: Forestry, plantation, construction in rural areas allowed

South Africa has been on lockdown except for essential services to combat the coronavirus pandemic. If the results so far appear promising, crime at its lowest level in years, a downtown Johannesburg seemingly free of air pollution, there is a toll. Small businesses like these cannot operate.

The biggest collateral damage in South Africa’s lockdown, which has been extended until the beginning of April, may very well be felt by the 2.5 million workers and business owners in the informal sector, which accounts for 36% of the country’s non-agricultural employment.

For many people living in overcrowded townships like Soweto and informal settlements, the coronavirus is a rich white man’s disease. Their main concern is putting food on the table.

READ: EAM Jaishankar discusses COVID-19 crisis with Spanish FM

Meanwhile, In another piece of good news, the Ministry of Health on Friday said the average growth rate of COVID-19 cases has declined by 40% from mid-March to now while the doubling rate of the disease has gone up to 6.2 days according to data of last seven days. The Ministry informed that the doubling rate is lower than the national level in 19 States and Union Territories. The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients has also improved to 13.06%.

"The average growth factor of cases has been 1.2 from April 1, while during March 15-31, the average growth factor was 2.1. This decline of 40% has occurred due to an increase in testing, including testing of SARI and ILI cases," Joint Secretary of Health Lav Agarwal said.

READ: China denies cover-up in coronavirus outbreak hours after raising death toll by 50%