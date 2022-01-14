Last Updated:

PM Modi Extends Greeting For Makar Sankranti, Bhogi, Pongal; Highlights India's Diversity

PM Modi after extending wishes on festivals, in a tweet wrote that India is celebrating different festivals 'which signify India’s vibrant cultural diversity'.

As India celebrates diversification with several festivals on Friday, January 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this signifies the nation's 'vibrant cultural diversity'. Today, the country is celebrating Makar Sankranti, Bhogi, Magh Bihu, and Pongal. Additionally, the festival of Lohri was celebrated just a day ago on Thursday, January 13. 

'My greetings on these festivals,' wrote PM Modi

PM Modi extends greetings on Makar Sankranti, links festival to nature

PM Modi wishes good health for Bhogi greetings:

Prime Minister describes Pongal synonym to 'vibrant culture of Tamil Nadu'

India celebrates Makar Sankranti, Bhogi, Pongal, and other festivals

Makar Sankranti is also known as Uttarayan, Maghi or simply Sankranti and it is observed all over India on 14 January and this auspicious day signifies the end of winter. People wish their friends and family on this day and celebrate the festival with much fervour. But, due to the pandemic since everyone is bound to follow social distancing and celebrate the festival on a light manner.

The festival of Pongal which is usually observed by people from Tamil Nadu involves numerous rituals, like paying respects to the Almighty, preparing traditional delicacies and dressing up for the occasion. People also mark the occasion by sending greetings to their loved ones and posting images and videos on their statuses or stories.

Bhogi is the first day of the four-day Hindu festival of Makara Sankranti. According to the Gregorian calendar, it is usually celebrated on 13 January, just a day before Makar Sankranti. A report in Drik Panchang reveals that on the day, people discard old and derelict things, hence, focusing on new things causing change or transformation in their life. At dawn, many people light a bonfire with logs of wood, other solid fuels and wooden furniture at home that are no longer useful to start. Hence, the day of Makar Sankranti signifies a new beginning. It is also a day of harvest.

