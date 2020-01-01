The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

PM Modi Extends Wishes To People On New Year 2020

General News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended New Year greetings to all and expressed hope that aspirations of everyone are fulfilled in the new year

Written By Gloria Methri | Mumbai | Updated On:
PM Modi

On the occasion of New Year 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended greetings and best wishes to all the people. He also expressed hope that the new year will fulfil the aspirations of everyone.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wished that 2020 brings joy and prosperity on people's lives. "Best wishes to all on New year 2020", he said. 

READ | Delhiites Welcome New Year At Pubs, Malls And Anti-CAA Protest Sites

Amit Shah wishes people Happy New Year

Taking to the microblogging site many politicians and leaders have also extended New Year greetings to the people. Union  Home Minister Amit Shah also wished a happy new and prayed that the year brings joy and prosperity in everyone's lives. 

READ | New Year 2020: These Are The First And The Last Countries To Witness Celebration

How the Indian Army celebrates New Year

Indian Army forces in North Kashmir were seen celebrating new years eve with great enthusiasm. Even in the freezing cold, the forces were seen having a good time and welcoming the new year with great happiness and high spirits.

As the nation gears up to welcome the new year, Indian Army Jawans are protecting the border in chilled weather in Kashmir on the New Year's Eve. One of the jawans speaking to the media on Tuesday said that all the jawans unite at the post to celebrate the New Year. He said, "New Year for us is not allowing Pakistan to cross the Line of Control." 

READ | Indian Army Celebrates New Year With Great Enthusiasm In J&K

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
'TRAIN FARE HIKE IS A GIFT BY PM'
KUHAD REACTS ON OBAMA'S SONG LIST
GEN RAWAT SAYS WILL REMAIN NEUTRAL
IN PICTURES: NEW YEAR 2020
DHONI AND SAKSHI CELEBRATE NEW YEAR
UNICEF'S EFFORTS IN WEST BENGAL