PM Modi Extends Wishes To People On New Year 2020

On the occasion of New Year 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended greetings and best wishes to all the people. He also expressed hope that the new year will fulfil the aspirations of everyone.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wished that 2020 brings joy and prosperity on people's lives. "Best wishes to all on New year 2020", he said.

Have a wonderful 2020!



May this year be filled with joy and prosperity. May everyone be healthy and may everyone’s aspirations be fulfilled.



आप सभी को साल 2020 की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2020

Amit Shah wishes people Happy New Year

Taking to the microblogging site many politicians and leaders have also extended New Year greetings to the people. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished a happy new and prayed that the year brings joy and prosperity in everyone's lives.

Wishing everyone a very Happy New Year 2020! I pray that this year brings joy, prosperity and good health in everyone's lives: Union Home Minister, Shri @AmitShah. — गृहमंत्री कार्यालय, HMO India (@HMOIndia) January 1, 2020

How the Indian Army celebrates New Year

Indian Army forces in North Kashmir were seen celebrating new years eve with great enthusiasm. Even in the freezing cold, the forces were seen having a good time and welcoming the new year with great happiness and high spirits.

As the nation gears up to welcome the new year, Indian Army Jawans are protecting the border in chilled weather in Kashmir on the New Year's Eve. One of the jawans speaking to the media on Tuesday said that all the jawans unite at the post to celebrate the New Year. He said, "New Year for us is not allowing Pakistan to cross the Line of Control."

