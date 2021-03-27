PM Modi Gifts 1.2 Million COVID Vaccine Doses, 109 Ambulances To Bangladesh

During his two-day visit to Dhaka, PM Narendra Modi on March 27 gifted 1.2 million doses of coronavirus vaccines to Bangladesh. PM Modi, who is visiting the neighbouring country on his first trip to a foreign nation since the outbreak of coronavirus, handed over a representational box to his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina as a symbol of India’s gift of vaccine doses to Bangladesh. He also handed over a representational key of 109 ambulances to Hasina. PM Modi gifted a Pashmina shawl and an old video of Sheikh Mujibur Rehman from Indian archives to Sheikh Hasina as well.

Bangladesh PM, on the other hand, presented a gold and a silver coin released on the occasion of the birth centenary of her father and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to PM Modi. Hasina handed over a silver coin released on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s Independence, along with a watch.

She also handed over a silver coin released on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's Independence pic.twitter.com/CzlVJJxDDN — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021

Mitali Express inaugurated

The two leaders jointly inaugurated a new passenger train, which will run between Dhaka and New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal. After 55 years, Mitali Express will run between the nations via the Chilahati-Haldibari route. It is worth mentioning that the New Jalpaiguri has the biggest railway station in the northern part of West Benga and is just six kilometres away from Siliguri. It is a key junction between mainland India and north-eastern India.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a two-day visit to Bangladesh to be a part of the neighbouring country's 50th Independence Day. He attended events at the National Martyr's Memorial and the National Day program on Friday. PM Modi even offered prayers at the Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple on Saturday in Ishwaripur, Satkhira district in Bangladesh. During his visit to the temple, he prayed for the human race to get rid of COVID-19 as early as possible. PM Modi also stated that he got the opportunity to visit one of the 51 Shaktipeeths and feels fortunate to visit the goddess just ahead of the Chaitra Navratri.

Talking to ANI, PM Modi said, "After few weeks Chaitra Navratri will start. Before the start of this holy festival, I am fortunate enough to visit one of the 51 shaktipeeths. When I visited Bangladesh in 2015, I got the opportunity to seek blessings from Ma Dhakeshwari."

