PM Modi Gifts Meghalaya & Nagaland Assets To Germany's Olaf Scholz; Know The Significance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted symbols of Meghalaya and Nagaland’s culture and craftsmanship to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday. As a token of memento, he presented Meghalaya's stole and Nagaland's shawl to Scholz who is on a visit to India for two days.

About the royal Meghalaya stoles

These stoles from Meghalaya hold great significance and carry a rich history. The Northeastern state is known for its indigenous tribes, with distinct cultures and heritage. Originally, the Meghalaya stoles were woven for the Khasi and Jaintia royalty, who considered them to be a symbol of their power and status. The stoles were worn during ceremonial occasions and festivals and their vibrant designs reflected the royal family's wealth and prestige.

The stoles are highly symbolic and carry great importance in the culture and tradition of tribals. They were also used as a form of diplomatic gift-giving. Earlier, the Khasi and Jaintia kings used to present these stoles to other rulers to show goodwill and respect.

The weaving of Meghalaya stoles requires skill and creativity to have warmth and softness in them. They are created using locally sourced wool, and natural dyes. These stoles are a part of the rich cultural heritage of Meghalaya and are a testament to the weavers' skill and creativity.

Naga shawls: Unique form of textile art

Naga shawls are a unique form of textile art that are woven by the tribals of Nagaland and are known for their vibrant colours, intricate designs, and use of traditional weaving techniques.

They are a symbol of the rich cultural heritage of the Nagas. It has been learnt that the Nagas believe that the shawl is not just a piece of cloth but a living entity with soul and spirit in it. They are made from locally-sourced materials such as cotton, silk, and wool.

One of the great features of the Naga shawl is the use of geometrics and symbolic designs. The Naga shawl is also a testament to the rich cultural heritage of the Nagas. It is the symbol of their history, heritage, and the way they live.

Nagaland and Meghalaya assembly polls

This move by the Prime Minister comes ahead of the nearing Assembly polls in Nagaland and Meghalaya as he held wide-ranging talks on various issues with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The northeastern state of Nagaland will vote on February 27 to elect 60 candidates for the assembly.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya citizens will be voting to elect the new Legislative assembly of 60 members on February 27. The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the results for the northeast states on March 2.