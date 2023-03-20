PM Modi Gifts Sandalwood Buddha Statue In Kadamwood Jali Box To Japan PM Fumio Kishida

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, on Monday in Delhi. Both the leaders held discussions on a wide range of topics, with talks on improving strategic and global partnerships between both nations being the central part of the meeting.

PM Narendra Modi gifted a sandalwood Buddha statue from Karnataka in a Kadamwood Jali box to his Japanese counterpart, PM Fumio Kishida. "The art of sandalwood carving is an exquisite and ancient craft that has been practiced in Karnataka for centuries. This craft involves carving intricate designs into blocks of fragrant sandalwood and creating intricate sculptures, figurines, and other decorative items," reported ANI.

Across the world, Buddha statues are considered symbols of peace, positive energy, good health and prosperity.

The Happy Buddha, also known as Shakyamuni Buddha, is probably the most popular statue, and it is gifted to near and dear ones with the belief that it will bring good luck and abundance into one's life.

PM Modi gifts a Sandalwood Buddha Statue to Japanese PM Fumio Kishida

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifts a Sandalwood Buddha Statue from Karnataka in Kadamwood Jali Box to Japanese PM Fumio Kishida. pic.twitter.com/L70pjFYMow — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2023

Kishida, who is on a two-day visit to India, addressed the media after meeting PM Modi and said he had a "good discussion" with his Indian counterpart and conveyed his country's commitment to firmly uphold the international order based on the rule of law. The Japanese PM also invited the Indian Prime Minister to the G7 meeting that will be held in Hiroshima. PM Modi accepted the invitation.

After holding the delegation-level discussion in Hyderabad House, both leaders also addressed a joint press conference. During the joint conference, PM Modi also talked about India's presidency of the G20 and Japan chairing the G7 grouping.

'This meeting has become even more special as it's happening at a time when India is on her G20 Presidency. Our India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership is based on our mutual democratic values and respect for the rule of law on international platforms," PM Modi said.

Image: ANI