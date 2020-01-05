The Debate
PM Modi Greets BJP Veteran Murli Manohar Joshi On His 86th Birthday

General News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi on his 86th birthday thanking the BJP stalwart for his "indelible contribution" to the country.

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
PM Modi

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi on his 86th birthday on Twitter thanking the BJP stalwart for his "indelible contribution" to the country. He also said that Murli Manohar Joshi is 'unwavering' when it comes to the country's interest and progress. The Prime Minister also met the BJP veteran at his residence in New Delhi where he greeted him in person. 

Read: Murli Manohar Joshi hails Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict

Read: PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah visit BJP founding fathers LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi the day after election victory, seek their blessings

"I consider myself fortunate to have got the opportunity to work with Dr. Joshi for many years. Like me, several Karyakartas learnt so much from him. His role in strengthening the Party is extremely valuable. I pray for Dr. Joshi’s long and healthy life," said PM Modi in a follow-up tweet. 

Read: BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi urges all to respect Ayodhya verdict

Murli Manohar Joshi 

Murli Manohar Joshi celebrated his 86 birthday on January 5. Manohar Joshi is a veteran BJP leader who is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and has also served as the Party's President between 1991 and 1993 and later became Party Treasurer. He is the former Member of Parliament for Kanpur parliamentary constituency and has also served as the Union Human Resources Development minister in the National Democratic Alliance government. He also served as the Home Minister for 13 days government in 1996. He was a sitting MP from Varanasi and he vacated that seat for Narendra Modi in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Joshi was awarded Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award, in 2017 by the Government of India.

Read: Veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi welcomes the SC's verdict

Read: Sushma Swaraj passes away: Murli Manohar Joshi recalls young leader from Haryana, expresses sadness

(With Inputs from ANI)

 

Published:
COMMENT
