PM Modi Greets BJP Veteran Murli Manohar Joshi On His 86th Birthday

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi on his 86th birthday on Twitter thanking the BJP stalwart for his "indelible contribution" to the country. He also said that Murli Manohar Joshi is 'unwavering' when it comes to the country's interest and progress. The Prime Minister also met the BJP veteran at his residence in New Delhi where he greeted him in person.

Greetings to Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi Ji on his birthday. Joshi Ji has made an indelible contribution to our country during his long years in politics, Parliament and as a Minister. He is unwavering when it comes to safeguarding national interests and furthering national progress. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 5, 2020

"I consider myself fortunate to have got the opportunity to work with Dr. Joshi for many years. Like me, several Karyakartas learnt so much from him. His role in strengthening the Party is extremely valuable. I pray for Dr. Joshi’s long and healthy life," said PM Modi in a follow-up tweet.

Murli Manohar Joshi

Murli Manohar Joshi celebrated his 86 birthday on January 5. Manohar Joshi is a veteran BJP leader who is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and has also served as the Party's President between 1991 and 1993 and later became Party Treasurer. He is the former Member of Parliament for Kanpur parliamentary constituency and has also served as the Union Human Resources Development minister in the National Democratic Alliance government. He also served as the Home Minister for 13 days government in 1996. He was a sitting MP from Varanasi and he vacated that seat for Narendra Modi in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Joshi was awarded Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award, in 2017 by the Government of India.

(With Inputs from ANI)