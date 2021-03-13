PM Modi Had 'fruitful Discussions' At QUAD Summit; Pledged Vaccines For Indo-Pacific: MEA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with leaders of the US, Japan and Australia participated in the first Leaders’ summit of the Quadrilateral Framework on March 12. Following the summit, PM Modi said that he had “fruitful discussions” with Joe Biden, Scott Morrison and Yoshihide Suga. While taking to Twitter, the PM Modi said the discussions on vaccines, climate change and emerging technologies make the QUAD a “positive force” for global good and for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.

In a series of tweets, PM Modi also said that the QUAD leaders are united in the fight against coronavirus. He added that the leaders launched the QUAD partnership to ensure the accessibility of safe vaccines. PM Modi said that India’s formidable vaccine production capacity will be expanded with support from Japan, the USA and Australia to assist countries in the Indo-Pacific region.

QUAD is ‘important pillar of stability’: PM Modi

During the Summit, in his opening remarks, PM Modi said that the four countries were united by their democratic values and that the QUAD would remain an important pillar of stability in the Indo-Pacific region. He added that the QUAD will work together, closer than ever before, for advancing shared values and promoting a secure, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Further, PM Modi called the QUAD an “important pillar” of stability in the region and added that Friday’s meeting shows that QUAD has come of age.

While briefing reporters on the summit, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that it was decided that India’s manufacturing capacity is something that is going to be leveraged to make COVID-19 vaccines. “The aim is to produce a billion doses by the end of 2022,” Shringla said. He also informed that the finances for creating additional capacities will come from the United States and Japan, while Australia will contribute to the last mile logistics and delivery help. Australia will additionally even finance countries that are going to receive the vaccines.