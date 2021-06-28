PM Modi Hails COVID-19 Vaccination Drive As India Overtakes US In Total Number Of Doses

After the Union Health Ministry showed data of cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country reaching 32.36 crores, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the vaccination drive once again as it is gaining momentum each day.

As per the Health Ministry data, India has administered 323.66 million vaccine doses, leaving behind the United States with 323.33 million doses administered, and also countries like the UK with 76.32 doses, Germany with 71. 44, France with 52.46, and Italy with 49.65 jabs.

PM Mod took to Twitter and said, "India’s vaccination drive keeps gaining momentum! Congratulations to all those who are driving this effort. Our commitment remains vaccines for all, free for all."

This came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday during the 78th episode of his monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat', spoke about India’s new phase of the largest COVID-19 vaccination drive in the world, in which vaccine is being made available for free across the States and Union territories.

PM Modi had said, "The battle we the countrymen are fighting against corona is continuing…but in this fight, together, we've achieved many an extraordinary milestone! Just a few days ago, our country accomplished an unprecedented feat. We should all get vaccinated and encourage others to overcome the hesitancy."

COVID Vaccination Drive

According to the data published at 7 am, the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country have reached 32.36 crores under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

"India achieves another milestone in COVID-19 vaccination and overtakes the USA in a total number of Covid vaccine doses administered," the ministry said.

The active cases declined to 5,72,994 comprising 1.89 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.80 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed. A net decline of 13,409 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. Also, 15,70,515 tests were conducted on Sunday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 40,63,71,279. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.94 percent. It has been less than 5 percent for 21 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.81 percent.

