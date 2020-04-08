'PM Modi Made It Clear That Lockdown Will Not Be Lifted In One Go': BJD's Pinaki Misra

In a big development, BJD's Pinaki Misra, who attended PM Modi's all-party meet revealed that PM Modi had made it clear that the lockdown will not be lifted in one go on April 14, as per PTI. On March 24, PM Modi had announced a 21-day pan-India lockdown in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak which would end on April 14. While the Centre on numerous occasions has made it amply clear that they have no plans of extending the lockdown, it seems like the lockdown will be lifted in phases across the country. As per the latest figures, India has recorded 5,194 cases to date and has recorded over 149 deaths.

PM Modi chairs all-party meet

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a meeting with the leaders of the Opposition parties through a video conference to discuss the current situation in the country. It was the very first interaction of PM Modi with the Opposition all together after the imposition of the 21-day lockdown due to Coronavirus. Floor leaders of all those parties which have a combined strength of more than five MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were a part of the discussion.

