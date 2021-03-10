PM Modi, HM Shah And Other Political Leaders Express Greetings On 52nd CISF Raising Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his heart-felt gratitude on the 52nd Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Raising Day and asserted that its personnel's contribution to national security and development is greatly appreciated. PM Modi along with the tweet also posted his speech from the CISF's 50th Raising Day ceremony in Ghaziabad, which took place on March 10, 2019.

On March 10, 1969, the CISF was formed by an act of the Indian Parliament. Since then, March 10 has been designated as CISF Raising Day.

PM Modi, Amit Shah praise CISF for its role in national security

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his greetings to CISF staff, saying that the force plays an important role in the country's growth, from protecting India's vital establishments to assisting the country during disasters. "Raising day greetings to our brave CISF personnel and their families. From shielding India’s vital establishments to serving the nation during disasters, CISF plays a key role in the country’s growth. Nation salutes the devotion and sacrifice of our courageous force," Shah tweeted.

Vice President also extends greeting on CISF Raising Day

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu extended his greeting to mark the occasion of the 52nd Raising Day of CISF. He wrote on Twitter, "My greetings to all CISF personnel on the occasion of their 52nd #RaisingDay today. The nation is grateful for their invaluable service in safeguarding & protecting several key government institutions & private sector units. My best wishes to all #CISF personnel & their families."

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb while extending his greetings, wrote, "My best greetings to our courageous @CISFHQrs personnel and their family on their #RaisingDay. Their commitment to guard our nation and its infrastructures day and night is unparalleled. Nation salutes their exceptional professionalism & dedication."



