PM Modi Holds Talks With Japan NSS On Growing Strategic Partnership

The National Security Secretariat (NSS) of Japan, Shigeru Kitamura visited India, to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and discussed the importance of the growing strategic partnership between the two countries for peace, progress and security in the region. The Prime Minister welcomed Kitamura on his first visit to India after assuming charge in September this year. PM Modi expressed confidence that NSS Kitamura's discussions with the National Security Advisor of India would make way to strengthen this significant aspect of bilateral cooperation, a statement read.

During the meeting, Modi also recalled his warm friendship with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe and conveyed that he looked forward to welcoming him to India for the India-Japan Annual Summit next month, he added. Kitamura, on Monday, also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and examined the foreign policy cooperation between India and Japan.

READ: PM Modi meets Japanese PM Shinzo Abe in Russia, reinforces partnership

India-Japan ties

Earlier this year, PM Modi in a with the Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe pledged to deepen the robust bilateral ties in a number of areas, including the economic and defence sectors. The meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Abe came after they met at the G-20 Summit in Osaka, Japan and on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Biarritz in France. "Continuous engagement for concrete bilateral ties. Prime Ministers Shinzo Abe and Narendra Modi meet in Vladivostok," the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.

READ: G20 Summit: PM Modi And Japan PM Shinzo Abe Hold Bilateral Meeting; Infrastructure, Climate Change, Joint Projects In The Neighbouring Countries Discussed. Details Here

"A global partnership reinforced by robust bilateral ties. PM Narendra Modi met with PM Shinzo Abe on the margins of 5th EEF in Vladivostok. Discussed deepening multi-faceted ties in economic, defence and security, start-up and 5G areas and exchanged views on the regional situation," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet. India and Japan had previously agreed to be in close contact to take the "Modi-Abe vision" forward, shortly after which the Indian leaders were invited to the G-20 Summit in Japan.

READ: India, Japan to take Narendra Modi- Shinzo Abe vision forward: Jaishankar

(With Inputs from ANI)