PM Modi Holds Virtual Meet Ahead Of Karnataka Visit; Discusses Itinerary With CM Bommai

Ahead of his visit to Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a virtual meeting with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and discussed his scheduled visit and itinerary. During the video conference meeting held in the presence of CM Bommai and many other government officials, discussions were also held regarding the preparation for the prime minister's tours.

Sharing pictures of the same, the Karnataka CMO tweeted, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference to discuss the preparation for his upcoming Karnataka tour and events on June 20 and 21." It further added that the meeting had in attendance CM Bommai, Chief Secretary of State Government Vandita Sharma, CM’s Principal Secretary N Manjunath Prasad, along with officials from various departments.

In addition to that, the officials of the union and state government present at the meet went on to explain the proposed programmes that the Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate during his visit to the state. Following that, CM Bommai, who later addressed the officials after the video conference, instructed them to take necessary precautions to ensure that there is no scope for any lapses in the programmes scheduled for the two days.

Notably, PM Modi is scheduled to arrive in Karnataka for a two-day visit on June 20 and 21.

PM Modi's visit to Karnataka - Details

PM Modi will be partaking in the International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21 in Mysuru. Regarding the same, CM Basavaraj Bommai has instructed the officials on preparations for the mega event.

Earlier on Tuesday, he also reviewed the preparations for International Yoga Day celebrations in Mysuru to be held on June 21 and further emphasised that arrangements must be made for transport, snacks, drinking water, and other facilities for the participants in perfect coordination with the union government.

“Extend all the cooperation to the Union AYUSH ministry, which is keen to organise an exhibition on Yoga on the occasion,” Bommai instructed.

Notably, the State government has constituted 14 committees including a Core Committee headed by the District in-charge minister for the smooth and successful conduct of the event. Security arrangements have been also taken care of.

The International Yoga Day celebrations will be held in a grand manner at 75 prominent heritage spots across the country. In Karnataka, it has been organised at Mysuru, Halebeedu, Hampi, Pattadakal and Vijayapura(Golgumbaz). While PM Modi would inaugurate the event in Mysuru, the union minister of state for Agriculture, Shobha Karandlaje would participate in the event at Halebeedu.

Image: CMOKarnataka/@Twitter/PIB