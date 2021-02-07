PM Modi In Bengal, Assam LIVE UPDATES: PM Launches 'Asom Mala' Scheme Worth 8,210 Crore

Quick links:
Speaking further during his addresses, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that people who are conspiring to defame India have stooped so low that they are not sparing even Indian Tea. Pointing towards the news that some foreign conspirators are vowing to malign the image of Indian tea in a systematic manner across the world, the Prime Minister said, "Some documents that have come up reveal that some foreign powers are planning to attack India's image associated with tea."
Asking the people if they will let the foreign conspirators attack India, Narendra Modi further said, "Will you accept the people involved in this attack? Will you accept those praising these attackers?" This statement by him comes after code words such as "Yoga and Chai" were mentioned in the farmers' protest toolkit.
After launching 'Asom Mala' programme worth Rs 8,210 crore, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for two medical colleges and hospitals in Biswanath and Charaideo. While addressing the people of Assam, the Prime Minister said that it is his dream that every state has at least 1 medical college and 1 technical college should teach in the native language of the state.
While stating that till 2016, Assam only had 6 medical colleges, PM Modi said, "In the last 5 years, we have begun work on the construction of 6 more medical colleges."
While addressing a public meeting in Assam's Dhekiajuli, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appreciated the affection and love bestowed by the people of the state to him. While stating that the sun always rises from the eat, the Prime Minister said that due to a long history of violence, tension and struggle, the state of Assam and other eastern states had yo wait for a long time for progress. "Northeast is heading on the road of development and Assam is playing a significant role in it. Assam is an example of how collective efforts yield good results," PM Modi added
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Assam's Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur's district, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal while addressing the public welcomed the Prime Minister.
Ahead of PM Modi's visit to the poll-bound state of West Bengal, BJP leader Amit Malviya informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be dedicating development projects worth Rs 4,700 crore from Haldia. The BJP leader also mentioned that the state of Bengal would gain immensely from these projects.
But CM Mamata Banerjee, in a departure from protocol, has yet again decided to skip the event.
Is she preparing for life beyond May 2021?
Launching a fresh attack on Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Amit Malviya informed that in a departure from protocol, she will be once again skipping the event. The BJP leader while exuding confidence over saffron party's victory in the upcoming assembly elections asked, "Is she preparing for life beyond May 2021?"
Earlier, Mamata Banerjee had also refused to address the program held to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, citing “humiliation” after a section from the audience shouted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ when she was about to deliver her speech.
Ahead of his visit to the poll-bound state of Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday had taken to Twitter to share glimpses of preparations going on in the state. PM Modi wrote, "Glad to see immense enthusiasm in Assam. Happy to be getting yet another opportunity to be in the state tomorrow. We will continue working for Assam’s all-round development."
As per the release by PMO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at West Bengal's Haldia at around 4:50 pm to lay the foundation stone of several key infrastructure projects. The Prime Minister will also address a public rally in Haldia during his visit today. These projects are in line with Prime Minister’s vision of Purvodaya, of driving growth of Eastern India.
PM Modi will dedicate to the nation the LPG import terminal built by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited. It has been constructed with an investment of around Rs. 1100 crore and has a capacity of 1 Million Metric Tonne Per Annum. The LPG import terminal will cater to the growing requirement of LPG in West Bengal and other states in Eastern and North-Eastern India and is an important step towards realizing the vision of the Prime Minister to provide clean cooking LPG to every household.
The Prime Minister will later dedicate to the nation the 348 km Dobhi – Durgapur Natural Gas Pipeline section, which is part of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project. It marks an important milestone towards achieving ‘one nation, one gas grid’. Constructed with an investment of about Rs. 2400 crore, the pipeline will help the revival of HURL Sindri (Jharkhand) fertilizer plant, supply gas to Matix Fertilizer Plant in Durgapur (West Bengal) and cater to gas demand of industrial, commercial and automobile sectors, and city gas distribution across all major towns in the State.
He will also lay the foundation stone of the second Catalytic-Isodewaxing unit of Haldia Refinery of Indian Oil Corporation. This unit will have a capacity of 270 Thousand Metric Tonne per annum, and once commissioned, is expected to result in a saving of about US$ 185 Million in foreign exchange.
Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation the 4 Lane ROB-cum-Flyover at Ranichak, Haldia on NH 41. It has been built at the cost of Rs 190 crore. The commissioning of this flyover will result in uninterrupted movement of traffic from Kolaghat to Haldia Dock Complex and other surrounding areas, resulting in substantial saving in travel time and operating cost of heavy vehicles plying in and out of the port.
According to a release by Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Prime Minister will be reaching Dhekiajuli in Assam's Sonitpur district at around 11:45 am. During his visit, PM Narendra Modi will lay the Foundation Stone of two hospitals and launch ‘Asom Mala’, a programme for state highways and major district roads. These projects are in line with Prime Minister’s vision of Purvodaya, of driving growth of Eastern India.
Prime Minister will launch "Asom Mala", aimed at improving state highways and major district roads network in the State. This programme is unique for its emphasis on effective maintenance through continuous field data collection and its linkage with the Road Asset Management System. "Asom Mala" will provide quality inter-linkage roads between the National Highways and the rural roads network as well as facilitate seamless multi-modal transportation. It will also interconnect economic growth centres with transportation corridors and improve inter-state connectivity. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will be present on the occasion.
PM Modi will also lay the Foundation Stone of two medical colleges and hospitals, which are being set up at Biswanath and Charaideo, at a total estimated project cost of over Rs 1100 crore. Each hospital will have 500-bed capacity and 100 MBBS seat capacity. The increase in the number of medical colleges and hospitals will not only mitigate the shortage of doctors in the State but also make Assam a hub for tertiary care and medical education for the entire North-Eastern region.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting two polls-bound states Assam and West Bengal on Sunday for inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for several development projects. As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ramps up its campaigning efforts ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, this will be the Prime Minister's second visit to the two polls-bound states in the last 2 weeks.
Earlier on the occasion of 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on January 23 had visited Kolkata to pay tributes to the valiant freedom fighter. While addressing the "Parakram Diwas" celebrations at Kolkata's Victoria Memorial, the Prime Minister remarked that Netaji's life history has been an inspiration for India as the country moves forward with the mantra of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. Listing down Netaji's contributions in the Indian freedom struggle, the Prime Minister had also urged the countrymen to remember Netaji and his courage.
Citing that his visit to Kolkata is an 'emotional' moment for him, PM Modi had said, "Today, I bow before Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and pay my respects. It has been 125 years to that auspicious occasion. 125 years ago on this day, a courageous warrior was born who gave a new path to the dream of an independent India. On this day, the consciousness was borne, which challenged the biggest establishment of those times and said that I would not ask for my freedom but I would take it from you. On this day, not only was Netaji born, but India's honour and pride were born. On the occasion of Netaji's 125th birth anniversary, I salute this legendary persona."
Concluding his address at the Victoria Memorial, PM Modi had remarked that Netaji is the 'biggest inspiration' for Sonar Bangla and the dream of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. "The role that Netaji played in the freedom of the country, the same role West Bengal has to play to achieve Aatmanirbhar Bharat dream. Aatmanirbhar Bharat has to be led by AatmaNirbhar Bengal and Sonar Bangla," he signed off.
Earlier on January 23, the Prime Minister had visited Assam and distributed land allotment papers to over one lakh landless indigenous people in the polls-bound state. He had said, "There are lakhs who did not have any documentation of their land. But now, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal ji and his government have worked to ensure that people get their recognition," PM Modi said."
Prime Minister Modi had also added, "Distribution of land pattas/allotment certificates at the large public meeting in Sivasagar was a historic occasion. This will ensure a life of dignity for many and protect Assam’s unique culture."
Appreciating the state government for their handling the coronavirus pandemic in the state, PM Modi had said, "The way the Assam government handled COVID-19 is praiseworthy. I am confident that Assam will take forward the vaccination drive now. I appeal all to get vaccinated."