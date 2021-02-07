PM Modi In Bengal, Assam LIVE UPDATES: PM Launches 'Asom Mala' Scheme Worth 8,210 Crore

As per the release by PMO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at West Bengal's Haldia at around 4:50 pm to lay the foundation stone of several key infrastructure projects. The Prime Minister will also address a public rally in Haldia during his visit today. These projects are in line with Prime Minister’s vision of Purvodaya, of driving growth of Eastern India.

Leaving for Assam and West Bengal. Do watch the programmes LIVE.#AatmanirbharPurviBharat pic.twitter.com/ZRjXQoXK9B — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 7, 2021

PM's West Bengal schedule

PM Modi will dedicate to the nation the LPG import terminal built by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited. It has been constructed with an investment of around Rs. 1100 crore and has a capacity of 1 Million Metric Tonne Per Annum. The LPG import terminal will cater to the growing requirement of LPG in West Bengal and other states in Eastern and North-Eastern India and is an important step towards realizing the vision of the Prime Minister to provide clean cooking LPG to every household.

The Prime Minister will later dedicate to the nation the 348 km Dobhi – Durgapur Natural Gas Pipeline section, which is part of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project. It marks an important milestone towards achieving ‘one nation, one gas grid’. Constructed with an investment of about Rs. 2400 crore, the pipeline will help the revival of HURL Sindri (Jharkhand) fertilizer plant, supply gas to Matix Fertilizer Plant in Durgapur (West Bengal) and cater to gas demand of industrial, commercial and automobile sectors, and city gas distribution across all major towns in the State.

He will also lay the foundation stone of the second Catalytic-Isodewaxing unit of Haldia Refinery of Indian Oil Corporation. This unit will have a capacity of 270 Thousand Metric Tonne per annum, and once commissioned, is expected to result in a saving of about US$ 185 Million in foreign exchange.

Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation the 4 Lane ROB-cum-Flyover at Ranichak, Haldia on NH 41. It has been built at the cost of Rs 190 crore. The commissioning of this flyover will result in uninterrupted movement of traffic from Kolaghat to Haldia Dock Complex and other surrounding areas, resulting in substantial saving in travel time and operating cost of heavy vehicles plying in and out of the port.