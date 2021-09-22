PM Modi In US: Here Is PM's Unsparing Approach On Terror In Previous UNGA Speeches

PM Modi will be the first Head of the State to speak during the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 25. While this year's theme is 'Building Resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations', the PM will raise issues such as cross-border terrorism during his address. This assumes significance as the need to combat terrorism has been a key theme in all the three speeches which he has delivered during the UNGA's general debate.

Here is the PM's stance on terror during previous UNGA speeches:

September 27, 2014 : This was the first occasion on which Narendra Modi addressed the UNGA after taking over as the Prime Minister. Outlining his new government's policy on talks with Pakistan, he remarked, "A nation's destiny is linked to its neighbourhood. That is why my Government has placed the highest priority on advancing friendship and cooperation with her neighbours. This includes Pakistan. I am prepared to engage in a serious bilateral dialogue with Pakistan in a peaceful atmosphere, without the shadow of terrorism, to promote our friendship and cooperation. However, Pakistan must also take its responsibility seriously to create an appropriate environment".

Urging all the countries to adopt the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism, he added, "Terrorism is taking new shape and new name. No country, big or small, in the north or the south, east or west, is free from its threat. Are we really making concerted international efforts to fight these forces, or are we still hobbed by our politics, our territory or use terrorism as instruments of their policy. We welcome efforts to combat terrorism's resurgence in West Asia, which is affecting countries near and far. The effort should involve the support of all countries in the region."

September 27, 2019 : While the late Sushma Swaraj who served as the External Affairs Minister from 2014 to 2019 represented India at the UNGA from 2015 to 2018, the PM again spoke during the general debate of the UNGA in 2019. Recalling India's august tradition of peace, he flagged terrorism as one of the biggest challenges to the entire world. On this occasion, he called for global unity against terrorism.

PM Modi asserted, "We belong to a country, that has given the world, not war, but Buddha's message of peace. And that is the reason why, our voice against terrorism, to alert the world about this evil, rings with seriousness and outrage. We believe that this is one of the biggest challenges, not for any single country, but for the entire world and humanity. The lack of unanimity amongst us on the issue of terrorism dents those very principles, that are the basis for the creation of the UN. And that is why, for the sake of humanity, I firmly believe, that it is absolutely imperative, that the world unites against terrorism, and that the world stands as one against terrorism."

September 26, 2020 : This time, PM Modi delivered a virtual speech owing to the raging COVID-19 pandemic that had grappled the world. Calling for a "serious introspection" of the UN's work, he said, "One could say that we have successfully avoided a third world war, but we cannot deny that there have been several wars and many civil wars. Several terrorist attacks shook the world and there has been bloodshed. The people who lost their lives in these wars and attacks were human beings, like you and me. Thousands of children, who would have otherwise enriched this world, left us prematurely. So many people lost their life savings and became homeless refugees".