PM Modi In US: Here Is PM's Unsparing Approach On Terror In Previous UNGA Speeches

PM Modi will be the first Head of the State to speak during the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 25. While this year's theme is 'Building Resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations', the PM will raise issues such as cross-border terrorism during his address. This assumes significance as the need to combat terrorism has been a key theme in all the three speeches which he has delivered during the UNGA's general debate.
Urging all the countries to adopt the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism, he added, "Terrorism is taking new shape and new name. No country, big or small, in the north or the south, east or west, is free from its threat. Are we really making concerted international efforts to fight these forces, or are we still hobbed by our politics, our territory or use terrorism as instruments of their policy. We welcome efforts to combat terrorism's resurgence in West Asia, which is affecting countries near and far. The effort should involve the support of all countries in the region."
PM Modi asserted, "We belong to a country, that has given the world, not war, but Buddha's message of peace. And that is the reason why, our voice against terrorism, to alert the world about this evil, rings with seriousness and outrage. We believe that this is one of the biggest challenges, not for any single country, but for the entire world and humanity. The lack of unanimity amongst us on the issue of terrorism dents those very principles, that are the basis for the creation of the UN. And that is why, for the sake of humanity, I firmly believe, that it is absolutely imperative, that the world unites against terrorism, and that the world stands as one against terrorism."
"I express my gratitude to all our fellow countries who have bestowed this trust upon India. We will use the prestige and experience of the largest democracy for the benefit of the whole world. Our path goes from human welfare to the welfare of the World. India will always speak in support of peace, security and prosperity. India will not hesitate in raising its voice against the enemies of humanity, human race and human values – terrorism, smuggling of illegal weapons, drugs and money laundering," the PM said on India becoming a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.
