PM Modi Inaugurates WHO-Global Centre For Traditional Medicine In Jamnagar; Sets 5 Goals

In a joint venture with the World Health Organization (WHO), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) in Jamnagar. The GCTM will be the first and only global outpost centre for traditional medicine across the world and will emerge as an international hub of global wellness. In his address, Prime Minister Modi said that this is a tribute to both India's contribution and potential in the field of traditional medicine as WHO has entered into a new partnership with India in the form of this centre of traditional medicine. During the launch, PM Modi also shed light on India’s traditional medicine system, the importance of Yoga, and released five goals for the Global Centre.

The inauguration ceremony took place in the presence of the Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

PM Modi's 5 Goals For WHO's Global Centre

On the second day of his Gujarat visit, PM Modi released the five goals for WHO's Global Centre including the compilation of a database for traditional medicines using tech.

Use technology to create a traditional medicine repository International centre for traditional standard guidelines & benchmark documents Annual meet of worldwide experts Further, propel funding in research Establish a treatment protocol where modern and traditional integrate together for holistic wellness

Goals which @WHO’s Global Centre for Traditional Medicine should realise. pic.twitter.com/UEfulhheFd — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 19, 2022

PM Modi On Yoga

"GCTM will also play an important role in expanding the scope of Yoga as it is getting popular across the world. India's worthy traditions are very useful to the world in fighting diseases like diabetes, obesity and depression. Yoga is prevailing through International Yoga Day and helping in decreasing mental pressure & maintaining balance all over the world," said PM Modi.

Yoga is gaining popularity across the world. pic.twitter.com/EwdbuawL6a — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 19, 2022

The Prime Minister further added that GCTM can establish a holistic treatment protocol for specific diseases, in which the patient gets benefits of both modern and traditional medicine. It's important as knowledge of traditional medicines from different nations will help the coming generations. This centre can hold an annual traditional medicine festival in which maximum experts from all over the world will participate. GCTM should mobilise funding for research, added PM Modi.

"GCTM can establish a holistic treatment protocol for specific diseases, in which the patient gets benefits of both modern & traditional medicine," said PM Modi after the inauguration of the WHO-Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar, Gujarat pic.twitter.com/t2bSv0eDUz — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2022

Image: ANI