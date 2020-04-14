PM Modi Issues 7-point Mantra For India To Defeat Covid As He Extends Lockdown Till May 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spelled out a seven-point mantra as he announced an extension of India's Coronavirus lockdown until May 3, as he addressed the nation on Tuesday.

PM Modi said, "If India would not have adopted a holistic and integrated approach, had it not been for quicker decisions, India's situation would have been different. But it is clear from the experiences of the past that the path we have chosen is correct. The nation has greatly benefitted from lockdown and social distancing."

PM Modi also said that people have gone through hardships to save India. "I know how many difficulties you faced. I respectfully bow to the people of India for their sacrifice," he said.

PM Modi's 7-point mantra for India to defeat Coronavirus

1. Take care of those in the family who already have a history of health issues, and the elderly

2. Lockdown and social distancing must be strictly followed. Use homemade face masks mandatorily.

3. In order to increase immunity, follow AYUSH ministry's advisory

4. To stop the spread of COVID, download Aarogya Setu mobile app and encourage others to do so as well

5. Try to help the poor as much as possible, especially with food

6. Don't layoff employees during the lockdown period

7. Salute the COVID warriors and help them

