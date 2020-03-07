Jan Aushadi Day An Opportunity To Connect With Beneficiaries Of The Scheme: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Jan Aushadi Day gave an opportunity to connect to the beneficiaries of the scheme. PM Modi was speaking to people from various Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadi Pariyojana Kendras via video conference.

'An opportunity to connect'

"Jan Aushadhi Day is not just a day to celebrate a scheme, but also to connect with millions of Indians and millions of families who have benefitted from it," he said.

The Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) is a campaign launched by the Department of Pharmaceuticals to provide quality medicines at affordable prices to the masses. PMBJP stores have been set up to provide generic drugs, which are available at lesser prices but are equivalent in quality and efficacy as expensive branded drugs.

In a tweet on Saturday, PM Modi said, "Janaushadi Kendras are considered among the biggest retail pharma chains of the world. They’re a part of the efforts to ensure affordable medicines and have led to tremendous savings for citizens." He added that the scheme is a source of self-employment and with sustainable and regular earnings.

Highlighting that the government is working on 4 areas under the scheme, he said: "What to do to save every Indian from getting sick? Even if someone becomes ill, how can one get affordable treatment, to provide a sufficient amount of staff and doctors in hospitals, understand challenges and find its solution."

PM Modi took the opportunity to talk about coronavirus and assured the citizens that there is no reason to fear and also requested them to not spread rumours. "During such times, rumours also spread quickly. Some people say you must not eat this and not do that. Some people come up with four new things, saying that coronavirus can be avoided by eating them. We have to avoid these rumours too. Whatever you do, do it with the advice of your doctor," he added.

“The rest of the people in the family are also more prone to infection and in such a situation they should also undergo necessary tests. Such mates should also wear masks, wear gloves and stay away from others,” he added.

(with inputs from ANI)