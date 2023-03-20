PM Modi, Japan PM Discuss Sri Lanka Debt Crisis; ‘Both Countries Agreed To Coordinate'

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday arrived in India to boost the bilateral ties between the two countries, including defence, security, trade, investment and high technologies. The Japanese PM also met his Indian counterpart Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and announced a "new plan on Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP)” with a focus on India's increasing role in the region.

During their meet, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida and PM Modi also discussed the Sri Lankan debt crisis and agreed to coordinate on it, news agency ANI reported citing its Japanese sources.

Kishida invites PM Modi to G7

Discussing priorities for India's presidency of G20 and Japan's presidency of the G7, Japanese PM Kishida invited PM Modi to take part in the G7 in-person summit scheduled to take place in Hiroshima from May 19 to May 21 this year. Terming India an ‘indispensable partner’, Kishida hoped that both countries could come together and work to bring ‘peace and prosperity to the international community’.

"I formally invited PM Modi to G7 Hiroshima Summit and on the spot, my invitation was immediately accepted," said Kishida.

Notably, India has been invited along with Australia, Cook Islands, Brazil, Vietnam, Indonesia and others for the G7 Summit in Japan.

Kishida on Russia-Ukraine war

Opinioning on the Russia-Ukraine war, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida said that the international community has entered an era in which cooperation and division are "intricately intertwined." Condemning Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, the Japanese Prime Minister said that PM Modi has talked to Russian President Putin and has said, "Today's era is not of war."

“I reiterate that Japan strongly condemns Russia's aggression against Ukraine and will never recognize it. PM Modi too expressed to President Putin that today's era is not of war. Japan opposes any unilateral changes to the status quo by force anywhere in the world,” Japan PM Fumio Kishida said.