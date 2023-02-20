PM Modi Lauds 'Operation Dost' Team Back From Syria & Turkey; 'Was India's Duty To Help'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday applauded rescue teams that conducted Operation Dost in Turkey and Syria and said, "We are all proud of you". Lauding the NDRF and other forces which were part of the operation, PM Modi outlined how they displayed India's culture which preaches Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam- 'The world is one family'.

After 7.8 and 7.6 magnitude quakes jolted Turkey and Syria on February 6, resulting to the death of over 21,000 people, and the mass destruction of property, India launched Operation Dost to provide humanitarian aid to the earthquake-ravaged nations.

"We consider the whole world as one family. When a member of the family is in trouble, it is India's duty to help," said the Prime Minister, adding that today, India is not only 'self-sufficient' but also 'selfless' and went on to list other rescue/evacuation missions of India like Operation Ganga in Ukraine, Operation Devi Shakti in Afghanistan.

'The whole world saw you...'

As part of Operation Dost, India had sent four teams of NDRF, a field hospital, materials, medicines, and equipment to Turkey and Syria. Recollecting 2001 when an earthquake hit Gujarat, PM Modi said back in those days he worked as a volunteer, and thus, is well aware of the difficulties faced in rescuing people. Thanking the NDRF teams for carrying out the operation, the Prime Minister said, "We all have seen those pictures where a mother gives you blessings by kissing on the forehead."

Calling their work 'praise-worthy', the PM further said," But we don't have to stop here...We have to strengthen our identity as the world's best rescue operation team. Lessons that we learned in Turkey and Syria should be placed on record, and there should be proper documentation."