PM Modi Lauds Waste Management And Renewable Energy Initiatives In Bihar And Tamil Nadu

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the efforts of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Bihar and Kanjirangal Panchayat in Tamil Nadu for their initiative towards village waste management and self-reliance. While addressing the nation on his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said, "Friends, before me is an example that has come from Madhubani in Bihar. Dr Rajendra Prasad Agricultural University in Madhubani and the local Krishi Vigyan Kendra have jointly made a worthy effort. Not only farmers are accruing benefit from this scheme but it has also imparted renewed vigour to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The name of this initiative of the university is - 'Sukhet Model' The purpose of the Sukhet model is to reduce pollution in the villages."

In the programme’s 80th episode, he also went on to explain the 'Sukhet Model' and said that the dung and other household waste is collected from the farmers of the village and the villagers are paid for cooking gas cylinders. The disposed of garbage collected from the village is utilised to produce vermicompost. PM Modi continued, "Therefore, there are four benefits of the Sukhet model that are directly visible. One, the village is freed from pollution; the second is that the village is freed from filth, the third is that the money for the LPG cylinder goes to the villagers and the fourth is that the farmers of the village get bio- fertilizer. You must give it a thought as to how such efforts can increase the power of our villages. This is the basis of self-reliance." He urged every panchayat of the country to take such smart steps and help in making their villages self-reliant.

What is the Kanjirangal Panchayat Project?

During his address, Prime Minister Modi also explained the Kanjirangal Panchayat of the Sivaganga district in Tamil Nadu. The Gram Panchayat collaborate with the local people to generate electricity from waste in their village. He said, "The capacity of this village power plant is to dispose of two tonnes of waste per day. The electricity generated from this power plant is utilized for streetlights and other needs of the village. The money saved by the Panchayat through this scheme is being used for other developmental works. A small panchayat in Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu inspires all of us countrymen to do something."

(With ANI inputs)

(Image: PTI)