PM Modi Leaves From Germany, Recalls Productive Talks On Global Well-being & Prosperity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took his leave from the ongoing Group of Seven G7 Summit in Germany. In a video message, the PM recalled his "productive" deliberations with the leaders of the seven largest economies of the world. "Interacted with several world leaders and participated in a memorable community program in Munich. We were able to discuss many issues aimed at furthering global well-being and prosperity," PM Modi wrote in a Twitter message along with a video compilation of snips from his two-day visit.

Leaving Germany after a productive visit in which I attended the @G7 Summit, interacted with several world leaders and participated in a memorable community programme in Munich. We were able to discuss many issues aimed at furthering global well-being and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/jZAMOj4SOo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 28, 2022

PM Modi thanked the people of Germany and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for the impeccable hospitality during his stay. He also hoped to give new wings to the bilateral relations between India and Germany. "I am confident ...the friendship will scale newer heights in the times to come," PM Modi wrote on Twitter. To note, the Prime Minister also engaged in "an outstanding" session earlier on Tuesday with European Union President Ursula von der Leyen.

"We discussed ways to deepen investment linkages, efforts to combat climate change, boosting digital cooperation, and other important issues," he mentioned. This comes against the backdrop of renewed negotiations on the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in New Delhi.

I thank the people of Germany, @Bundeskanzler Scholz and the German Government for their hospitality during the entire visit. I am confident India-Germany friendship will scale newer heights in the times to come. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 28, 2022

The Prime Minister also met with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau and US President Joe Biden. Press Information Bureau (PIB) shared a picture of the triad sharing a light moment before they posed for pictures outside Elmau Castle in resplendent Bavaria. In a meeting with Trudeau, PM Modi took stock of India-Canada relations and agreed to expand bilateral economic linkages, and cooperation in security and counter-terrorism. Separately, speaking on India-US ties, PM Modi underscored that record-breaking bilateral trade amounting to $160 billion clocked last year.

PM Modi to visit UAE today

On his way to India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday make a brief stopover in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to pay his condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former president of the Gulf nation.

PM Modi, who departed from Munich early this morning, will land in Abu Dhabi at 3:30 PM to meet UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and will return to New Delhi at 10:45 PM. In recent years, relations and commercial ties between India and UAE have expanded to a great extent. Earlier this February, India, and UAE signed the historic Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) aimed at boosting merchandise trade between the two nations to $100 billion over the next five years.

