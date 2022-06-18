Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his mother Heeraben Modi in Gandhinagar on Saturday as she celebrated her 100th birthday. PM arrived at his mother's residence early in the morning and sought her blessings.

In the photos shared on Twitter, PM Modi was seen sitting on the floor next to his mother and performing pooja with her. PM Modi adorned Hiraba with a garland of roses and a shawl. He then washed his mother's feet, performed aarti, and gave her prasad.

PM Modi had a chat with his mother before leaving the residence for other engagements. The meeting lasted for less than half an hour.

Took blessings of my mother today as she enters her 100th year... pic.twitter.com/lTEVGcyzdX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets his mother Heeraben Modi on her 100th birthday in Gandhinagar, Gujarat





Born on June 18, 1923, Hiraba entered the 100th year of her life today. She lives in Gandhinagar with her younger son Pankaj Modi. On the occasion of her 100th birthday, the Modi family has organized a 'bhandaro' (community meal) at the Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad.

In Vadnagar, which is the hometown of Hiraba, the Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple has organized various religious programmes for the long life and health of the prime minister's mother. The programmes will include a Bhajan Sandhya, Shiv Aradhna and Sundarkand Path.

Recently, Gandhinagar Mayor Hitesh Makwana had announced that a road is being named after the Prime Minister's mother in the city. An 80-meter long road from Raysan petrol pump will be named 'Pujya Hiraba Marg' to keep Hiraba's name alive forever and for future generations to learn the lessons of service, he said.

PM Modi who is on a day's visit to Gujarat is scheduled to visit the Pavagadh temple and later address a rally in Vadodara today. At 9:15 AM, PM will visit and inaugurate the redeveloped temple of Shree Kalika Mata at Pavagadh Hill. Later at 11:30 AM, he is scheduled to visit the Virasat Van. At 12:30 PM PM will participate in Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan at Vadodara, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 21,000 crores.

PM Modi had last visited his mother in March 2022.