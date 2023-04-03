PM Modi Once Again Named World's Most Popular Leader; Leaves Joe Biden & Others Behind

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again won the top spot on the list of the world's most popular leaders. The list of world leaders based on their popularity was released by Morning Consult World's Popular Leaders 2023, which was based on a survey held by the global decision intelligence company.

Leaving other world leaders like US President Joe Biden and Rishi Sunak behind, PM Modi made it to the top of the list of the most powerful and popular leaders across the world.

PM Modi grabs first spot on world's most popular leaders list

The full list was released by the Morning Consult and showed US President Joe Biden in the 7th position, whereas UK leader Rishi Sunak was not even in the top 10. PM Modi received an approval rating of 76% while Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took the second spot with 61% rating and third on the list was Australian President Anthony Albanese, who gained 55% rating.

However, this isn't the first time that PM Modi has been listed on such surveys. Last year, PM Modi topped the list of the world's most popular leaders.

Check the list of top world's most popular leaders

Narendra Modi (India) 76% Andrés Manuel López Obrador (Mexico) 61% Anthony Albanese (Australia) 55% Alain Berset (Switzerland) 53% Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (Brazil) 49% Giorgia Meloni (Italy) 49% Joe Biden (United States) 41% Alexander De Croo (Belgium) 39% Justin Trudeau (Canada) 39% Pedro Sánchez (Spain) 38%

Morning Consult's website further explained the process behind their ranking, which was based on the survey conducted in March. The survey also revealed the popularity of other world leaders from Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Image: PTI