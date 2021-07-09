PM Modi Orders Early Commencement Of 1500 PSA To Support 4 Lakh Oxygen Beds; Reviews Prep

In preparation for the third wave of COVID-19, PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the augmentation and availability of medical oxygen across the country on Friday. The PM noted that 1500 PSA oxygen plants are coming up across India contributed by PM CARES. PM Modi directed to ensure that the oxygen plants, which would support 4 lakh oxygenated beds, are made functional at the earliest.

PM Modi: 1500 PSA oxygen plants to come up

PM Modi directed to ensure adequate training of hospital staff on operation and maintenance of oxygen plants. Advanced technology like IoT to track performance and functioning of oxygen plants to be deployed, said PM Modi. Recently, an interim oxygen audit report by the SC panel headed by Dr. Guleria claimed that Delhi had exaggerated its O2 claim up to 4 times on May 13.

Over 1500 PSA Oxygen plants are coming up across the nation. PSA Oxygen plants contributed by PM CARES would support more than 4 lakh oxygenated beds. Ensure that the plants are made functional at the earliest: PM Modi at today's meeting over augmentation & availability of oxygen pic.twitter.com/irMxWeMYGj — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2021

On Thursday, the Centre announced a COVID-19 relief package of Rs 23,123 crores for improvement in the health infrastructure. Financial aid will be given to Central hospitals, NCDC for enhancing COVID related technology and research, while Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) will be enhanced in all the district hospitals of the country. This package, which the second such relief by the Centre, also focuses on improving tele-consultation platforms and India's COVID-19 Portal, COVID helplines and COWIN platform. This relief will be implemented from July 1 2021 to March 31, 2022, with Rs.15,000 crore as Centre's share and Rs.8,123 crore as state's share.

India's oxygen crisis

In the second COVID wave, India grappled with acute oxygen supply with Delhi being hit the worst - several hospitals moved the High Court seeking oxygen supply. While the Centre and Delhi govt blamed each other for the ongoing oxygen crisis in the national capital, Railways started 'Oxygen Express' to transport liquid oxygen to the states via green corridors. Delhi, which increased its demand to 900 MT oxygen per day has been allotted only 480 MT by Centre. SC then ordered the Centre to maintain a daily supply of 700 MT to Delhi and constituted an 11-member panel to decide on oxygen allocation to states.

Recently, an interim audit report pointed out a gross discrepancy (about 4 times) in the oxygen consumption claimed (1140 MT) and calculated consumption by the formula for bed capacity (289MT) on May 13. From 183 hospitals, the Committee flagged four hospitals - Singhal Hospital, Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital, ESIC Model Hospital, and Liferay Hospital, claiming that they had extremely high oxygen consumption with very few beds. Moreover, the report noted that as per the Centre's calculation Delhi's oxygen requirement was 332 MTs (counting 50% oxygenated non-ICU beds only) and 449.42 MTs, as per Delhi govt's calculation (including all non-ICU oxygen beds). Inadequate availability of tankers to transport LMO, slow decantation and holding up turnaround time for containers were also pointed out as reasons for oxygen mismanagement.