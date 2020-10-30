PM Modi Pays Final Tribute To Former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel; Meets His Family Members

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, October 30, paid his last tributes to late Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel at the latter's residence in Gandhinagar and met his grieving family members. The 92-year-old veteran BJP leader passed away on Thursday in a city hospital.

After his arrival in the morning at the Ahmedabad airport for a two-day Gujarat visit, Modi directly reached Patel's residence in Gandhinagar and offered tributes to his predecessor at Gujarat CM. The PM also spent some time with Patel's kin and consoled them.

"Modiji recalled his long association with Keshubhai and asked us about his last moments, a family member told reporters after the PM left Patel's residence. Modi had on Thursday paid rich tributes to Patel and said that he had mentored many BJP workers, including him.

This is PM Modi's first to his home state since the Coronavirus outbreak in March-end. During his two-day stay in the state, the Prime Minister is slated to launch a host of projects, including the famed seaplane service between Kevadiya and Ahmedabad to mark Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, celebrating the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Keshubhai Patel passed away yesterday. pic.twitter.com/3KyfjHVnGd — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2020

Keshubhai Patel passed away yesterday. pic.twitter.com/opkQeCzHpr — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2020

Schedule of PM Modi's two-day Gujarat visit

On Thursday, Prime Minister tweeted that he will be in Gujarat for two days. "Will be in Gujarat tomorrow and day after (October 30 to October 31) to attend programmes in Kevadia, marking Ekta Diwas, Jayanti of the great Sardar Patel. A series of development works in Kevadia, home to the Statue of Unity, would also be inaugurated," PM said in his tweet.

As per the official website of the Prime Minister, he is scheduled to flag off Ekta Cruise Service to the Statue of Unity and inaugurate Ekta Mall and Children Nutrition Park. He will also unveil the Statue of Unity website in all UN official languages and the Kevadia App at the Unity Glow Garden.

It further informed that Gujarat Police, Central Armed Police Forces, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Border Security Force, Central Industrial Security Forces and National Security Guards will participate in the parade and that the Prime Minister will witness a rifle drill by women officers of the CRPF.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister is scheduled to interact with 428 officer trainees belonging to various civil services currently undergoing the 95th Foundation Course at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie, through video conference as a culmination of Aarambh 2020.

