PM Modi Pays Unannounced Visit To Central Vista Project Site; Takes Stock Of Work Underway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a surprise visit to the construction site of the new Parliament building on Sunday evening, to conduct a first-hand inspection of the construction status there. According to sources, PM Modi arrived at the Central Vista site at around 8.45 PM without prior intimation or security details. He spent almost an hour at the site and did a first-hand inspection of the construction status of the new parliament building.

In the photos from the site, PM Modi could be wearing a safety helmet as he inspected the place and the work completed so far. He also interacted with the engineers about the proposed model of the Central Vista project.

Rs 20,000 cr Central Vista project

The Centra Vista Avenue redevelopment project, the power corridor of the country envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common Central secretariat, revamping of the 3-km Rajpath from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, new Prime Minister's residence and office, and a new Vice President Enclave. Announced by the Centre on September 13, 2019, the Central Vista project aims at redeveloping 86 acres of land in Delhi.

The new Parliament building will have a triangular shape with a seating capacity for 900-1200 MPs. It is likely to be constructed by August 2022 when India celebrates its 75th Independence Day. The estimated cost of the Central Vista Project has been revised to Rs.20,000 crore. On January 5, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, AM Khanwilkar, and Sanjiv Khanna had cleared the Central Vista project by a 2:1 majority.