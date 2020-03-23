PM Modi Pays Tribute To Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev And Rajguru On Shaheed Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on the occasion of Martyrs’ Day (Shaheed Diwas). The Prime Minister said the nation will always remember their sacrifice for the country. "On Shaheed Diwas, I bow down to great sons of mother India, Veer Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru. The country will always be grateful for their sacrifice for the country. Jai Hind!," said PM Modi in a tweet in Hindi.

शहीद दिवस पर मां भारती के महान सपूत वीर भगत सिंह, सुखदेव और राजगुरु को कोटि-कोटि नमन। देश के लिए उनका बलिदान कृतज्ञ राष्ट्र सदा याद रखेगा। जय हिंद! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2020

Every year, March 23 is marked as Shaheed Diwas or Martyrs’ Day to pay tribute to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru who died on March 23 in 1931. They were hanged to death for assassinating John Saunders, a British police officer in 1928. These three were among the countless who sacrificed their lives for the nation and died at an early age.