On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Birsa Munda on the occasion of the tribal freedom fighter's birth anniversary. PM recalled his contribution in providing a sharp edge to the freedom movement and protecting the social interests of the tribal community. The occasion of the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, the iconic tribal leader who led a rebellion against the British, is being celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

In order to mark the occasion, PM Modi will inaugurate the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Smriti Udyan cum Freedom Fighters Museum in Ranchi via video conferencing at 9:45 am.

'Gave sharp edge to tribal freedom movement': PM Modi

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Respectful tributes to Lord Birsa Munda Ji on his birth anniversary. Along with giving a sharp edge to the freedom movement, he always struggled to protect the interests of the tribal society. His contribution to the country will always be remembered".

भगवान बिरसा मुंडा जी को उनकी जयंती पर आदरपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि। वे स्वतंत्रता आंदोलन को तेज धार देने के साथ-साथ आदिवासी समाज के हितों की रक्षा के लिए सदैव संघर्षरत रहे। देश के लिए उनका योगदान हमेशा स्मरणीय रहेगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2021

He also wished the people of Jharkhand on the occasion of its statehood day and hoped that the state move forward in the journey of development

"Wishing all the residents of Jharkhand a very Happy Statehood Day. This land of Lord Birsa Munda, which has a historical identity with its unique culture, should move forward in the journey of development," PM Modi said.

Bhagwan Birsa Munda Smriti Udyan cum Freedom Fighters Museum

The Birsa Munda Smriti Udyan cum Freedom Fighters Museum has been built in association with the State Government of Jharkhand at the Old Central Jail in Ranchi, where Bhagwan Birsa Munda had sacrificed his life. It will serve as a tribute to his sacrifice for the nation and tribal communities. The museum will play an important role in preserving and promoting tribal culture and history. It will also demonstrate how the tribals struggled to protect their forests, land rights, and culture and show their valour and sacrifices, vital for nation-building.

Birsa Munda, who belonged to the Munda tribe, was born on November 15 in 1875. During the British rule in the late 19th century, he spearheaded an Indian tribal religious Millenarian movement across the tribal belt of modern-day Bihar and Jharkhand. His birth anniversary is celebrated as Birsa Munda Jayanti in the country and coincides with the Jharkhand Foundation Day.

Political leaders pay tribute to Birsa Munda

Taking it to Koo, other political leaders also paid their tributes to Birsa Munda on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanth kooed, "We are all privileged to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda ji, the forerunner of the eternal tradition of tribal life-value, as 'Tribal Pride Day'. Heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all the people of the state on 'Tribal Pride Day'.

Former Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das kooed and said, "I pay my tribute to Bhagwan Birsa Munda Ji who shook the roots of British rule and his immortal sacrifice for the earth. His struggle to protect his religion and culture against injustice will continue to inspire generations to come. Wishing everyone a very Happy Tribal Pride Day".

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla took it Koo and said, "Tributes to the great freedom fighter, the founder of Ulgulan "Dharti-Aba" Lord Birsa Munda Ji on his birth anniversary. Today, on this glorious day, organized as Tribal Pride Day, we congratulate the tribal brothers for their important contribution in the conservation-promotion of water-forest-land, saving traditions, and the country's progress".

