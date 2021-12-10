Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 9 December, paid his last respects to India's first Chief of Defence Staff(CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 defence personnel who died in an IAF chopper crash near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. After Prime Minister paid tribute to the brave hearts, he tweeted, "Paid my last respects to Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and other personnel of the Armed Forces. India will never forget their rich contribution." The mortal remains of CDS Bipin Rawat and other defence personnel, who lost their lives in the chopper crash were brought to Delhi on 9th December.

PM Modi pays tribute to brave hearts

Modi visited Palam airbase to pay tribute to General Rawat, his wife and all the 11 defence personnel who have died in the fatal helicopter crash. He also offered condolences to the grieving families who lost their loved ones in the tragic IAF chopper crash. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid tribute to the brave hearts who were killed in the fatal helicopter crash. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Army Staff MM Naravane, Chief of Navy Staff R Hari Kumar, and Chief of Air Staff Vivek Ram Chaudhari also paid respects to General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other defence personnel.

Paid my last respects to Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and other personnel of the Armed Forces. India will never forget their rich contribution. pic.twitter.com/LAq83VfoBf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2021

Besides General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika, his Defence Adviser Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lt Colonel Harjinder Singh, Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan, Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, Junior Warrant Officer Rana Pratap Das, Junior Warrant Officer Pradeep Arakkal, Havildar Satpal Rai, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitender Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar and Lance Naik Sai Teja also lost their lives in the tragic chopper crash, according to ANI. Group Captain Varun Singh is the lone survivor of the fatal accident and he has been shifted to Air Force Command Hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment. So far, the bodies of General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, Brigadier LS Lidder and Naik Vivek Kumar have been identified. The Indian Army has informed that the process of identification of remaining mortal remains is being carried out.

