PM Modi Praises "exceptional Artistic Talent" Of Class 6 Student Who Made His Sketch

Ajay Dake, a class six student from Maharashtra became the talk of his school as Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended his "exceptional art talent" after receiving a sketch from him.

Ajay, a student of the Bal Vidya Mandir High School in Parbhani, made a sketch of the Prime Minister and sent it to him, along with a letter, not expecting that he would get a reply.

His happiness knew no bounds when he received a letter from PM Modi, admiring his artistic abilities. In his letter, the Prime Minister appreciated Ajay's exceptional artistic talent and wrote, "the magical art of painting realises most ethereal dreams on canvas."

"Your ideas about the country that you have expressed in your letter illustrate the beauty of your thoughts. I hope you would use your skill to bring awareness about relevant issues among your friends and in the society," PM Modi wrote, ending his letter with his blessings and good wishes for the student.

In his letter to PM Modi, Ajay had expressed his love for painting and his wish to become a responsible citizen and serve the country.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is quite popular among the school students. Through his Mann Ki Baat Programme, he often interacts with the students on relevant topics like exams, studies and scientific temper. In order to express gratitude and affection for their beloved Prime Minister, students also write letters and emails to him," an official release said.

PM will next address the nation through Mann Ki Baat 11 am on Sunday, marking the 71st edition of the programme.

