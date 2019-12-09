PM Modi, President Xi Jinping Encourage People-to-people Contact To Boost India-China Ties

To mark the 70 years of diplomatic relationship between India and China, the Chinese envoy to India wife's hosted a painting exhibition at the Chinese Embassy in India and said such interactions will further strengthen bilateral ties.

Chinese Ambassador to India, Sun Weidong's wife Bao Jiqing on Monday said that in a diplomatic relationship, cultural relations make ties stronger, and not 'big things'. She was underlining the importance of person-to-person contact.

Both India Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping had promised that India and China will jointly hold events to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, as it would promote shared understanding and enhance humanistic exchanges between the two countries.

"Chinese people appreciate Indian culture and the leaders of our countries reached a consensus to promote people-to-people contact between the two age-old civilizations during their informal summit in October," Bao said.

READ | 'Maintenance Of Peace In Border Is Key For Sino-India Relations': Maj Gen Mehra

Art exhibition held jointly by China, India

The art exhibition was held jointly by India and China on Monday to strengthen bilateral ties and promote understanding between the two nations. Speaking at the exhibition, the Chinese envoy's wife Bao Jiqing emphasised the importance of boosting people to people contact between India and China.

She mentioned that to gear up for the 70th anniversary of the India-China diplomatic ties next year, the event was jointly held by the women's group of the Chinese embassy and the OP Jindal University.

"Chinese people appreciate Indian culture and the leaders of our countries reached a consensus to promote people to people contact between the two age-old civilizations during their informal summit in October," she Bao informed.

READ | Art Exhibition Held Jointly By China, India

She added that the joint celebration will help promote mutual understanding and enrich humanistic exchanges between the two countries. Bao explained how cultural connect can play a very important role in strengthening bilateral ties and nations can come closer with people to people contact.

Twenty Chinese and Indian artists presented 70 paintings and calligraphy pieces at the exhibition.

READ | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Visits Indo-China Border

(With agency inputs)