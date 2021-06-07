PM Modi Proposes 'Each One Pay One' To Fund COVID Vaccines For Poor; RBI To Issue Vouchers

Minutes after announcing the Centre's decision to take over the procurement and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines from states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also proposed a potentially gamechanging 'Each One, Pay One' policy, allowing those who can afford it to pay for COVID-19 vaccines for the needy. While the details of the policy are still to be announced, it has been learnt that the 'Each One, Pay One' policy is an effort to invite people to contribute towards the collective battle against COVID-19 even as the Centre provides free vaccines to all those above 18 years of age.

'Each One, Pay One' proposal

Under the proposal, those who are willing and can afford to will be allowed to pay for vaccine doses for the poor. To facilitate the 'Each One, Pay One' policy, sources have said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will soon issue vouchers that can be bought to fund the COVID-19 immunization drive for the poor. Sources have added, with the massive ramp-up of vaccine production and procurement, the immunization drive is likely to reach 16 crore people in the month of July, which is more than the 12 crore people expected to be inoculated in the month of June across India. The policy may also allow corporates and other entities to contribute directly to inoculating the vast masses of India.

PM Modi announces Centralised Vaccination Policy

In an address to the Nation on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 100% Centralised Vaccination drive against the COVID-19 pandemic, which will be implemented within two weeks. Making the key announcement, PM Modi announced the scrapping of decentralised policy rolled out on May 1, adding that the Centre will account for procurement of 75% of COVID-19 vaccines from the manufacturers and subsequently provide these free to the States for inoculation. The remaining 25% would be available for private players, with a Rs 150 cap on the service charge they may apply.

Marking the importance of International Yoga Day, PM Modi said that from June 21 onwards all persons above the age of 18 years will be provided with free COVID-19 vaccines across all districts in the country. The Prime Minister added that the existing policy allowing private hospitals to procure 25% of doses from vaccine makers directly will be continued. However, striking down the differential vaccine prices across private institutions, PM Modi announced that hospitals can only charge a maximum of Rs 150 of service charge per vaccine dose. Monitoring of price capping at private hospitals will be done by the states, he announced.

Home Ministry made nodal ministry for distribution of COVID vaccines

Following this, Republic has also learnt that the Ministry of Home Affairs (and not Health Ministry) has been made the nodal ministry for distribution of vaccines to the states, as per the demand-supply status that will be monitored by the MHA. An empowered group of Ministers has been made with 10 sub-sections.