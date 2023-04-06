PM Modi Proved Me Wrong: Karnataka Artist Rasheed Ahmed Quadri After Winning Padma Shri

As renowned Bidri craftsman Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri was conferred with Padma Shri Award by President Droupadi Murmu, he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the award distribution ceremony and said, "You proved me wrong.” In the heart-touching exchange between the craft artist from Karnataka and PM Modi, Quadri was seen praising the ruling BJP government, saying that he never expected that he will receive this honour under the saffron party’s rule.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, craftsman Rasheed Ahmed Quadri while interacting with the Prime Minister said, "I was expecting a Padma award during the UPA government, but I did not get it. When your government came, I thought now the BJP government would not give me any award. But you have proved me wrong. I am thankful to you.”

Revealing that he lost hope of winning the prestigious award after the Congress government, Quadri while speaking to ANI said, “I tried for 10 years to get this award. Every year, I used to spend Rs 12,000 (for application). I made a thick profile of myself for this award. I tried for five continuous years first and when the BJP government came, I stopped trying for it as I thought I will not get this award because BJP never gives anything to Muslims. But PM Modi proved me wrong by choosing me for this award.”

Rasheed Ahmed Quadri conferred Padma Shri

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday presented the Padma Shri award to renowned craftsman Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri for Art. The master craftsman is engaged in the field of Bidri Ware handicrafts and is known for introducing the Phooljhadi design. Quadri has invented many Bidri Ware articles and has trained hundreds of artists in the field.

Earlier on the eve of this year's Republic Day, President Murmu approved the conferment of 106 Padma Awards including three duo cases. A total of 52 awardees were given the honour on Wednesday, April 5 – two Padma Vibhushan, five Padma Bhushan and 45 Padma Shri.