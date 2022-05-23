PM Modi Receives Rousing Welcome In Tokyo; 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' Chants Reverberate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who landed in Tokyo as part of his two-day visit to Japan, received a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora in the country at Hotel New Otani, where the PM will be residing throughout his visit.

The Indian diaspora in Tokyo welcomed PM Modi on Monday by chanting "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram", as the Indian premiere entered the hotel in Tokyo. The Indian diaspora in Japan called PM Modi "Bharat Ma Ka Sher" and reverberated “Har Har Modi” and “Modi Modi” chants at the Hotel New Otani as they cheered and waved flags on seeming him. PM Modi also interacted with one of the kids present there and signed an autograph for him. “Waah! Where did you learn Hindi from? You know it pretty well," PM Modi told the kid who was awaiting his autograph with other Indian kids on his arrival at the hotel.

#WATCH | Amid chants, Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora in Tokyo, Japan



He will be participating in Quad Leaders’ Summit as part of his 2-day tour starting today, May 23. pic.twitter.com/Owqx1GXksm — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2022

#WATCH | "Waah! Where did you learn Hindi from?... You know it pretty well?," PM Modi to Japanese kids who were awaiting his autograph with Indian kids on his arrival at a hotel in Tokyo, Japan pic.twitter.com/xbNRlSUjik — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2022

Earlier in the day, PM Modi arrived in Tokyo to partake in the second in-person QUAD Leaders’ Summit on May 24 at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. "Landed in Tokyo. Will be taking part in various programmes during this visit including the Quad Summit, meeting fellow Quad leaders, interacting with Japanese business leaders and the vibrant Indian diaspora," PM Modi tweeted after touching down in Tokyo.

Landed in Tokyo. Will be taking part in various programmes during this visit including the Quad Summit, meeting fellow Quad leaders, interacting with Japanese business leaders and the vibrant Indian diaspora. pic.twitter.com/ngOs7EAKnU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 22, 2022

PM Modi's Japan visit

On Sunday, the Indian Ambassador to Japan Sanjay Kumar Verma outlined the purpose of PM Modi's Japan visit, stating that the Indian premiere will partake in multilateral as well as bilateral talks. Speaking to ANI on PM Modi's visit to Japan, Sanjay Verma said, "Tomorrow (May 23) PM will arrive here. He will have an interaction with business leaders as well as CEOs in a one-to-one format." Verma further added that after interacting with business leaders and CEOs, PM Modi is scheduled to attend an event where he will interact with the Indian diaspora in Japan.

"24th is largely devoted to QUAD. There will be QUAD-related events including the summit itself. After there will be bilateral (talks). There will be bilateral with Biden, after that with the Australian Prime Minister and thereafter with the Japanese Prime Minister. That will be all in the visit," the Indian ambassador to Japan told ANI.

On PM Modi's interaction with Businesses in Japan, Verma added, "Japan is very much excited regarding the opportunities in India including PLI (Product Linked Incentive) scheme. They need to understand us better and we need to understand them better. The leaders have ambition and aspiration to look at 5 Tillion Yen investment invested in India through public-private financing modes. Therefore, the business connection is important. We hope to encourage them for more investments, to create more jobs in India."