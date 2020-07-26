Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Recounts Pakistan's Sinister 1999 Kargil War Plot; Names Neighbour

In the 67th edition 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the armed forces and marked the 21st anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil war, saying their valour continues to inspire generations. The Kargil war was declared over on July 26, 1999, after Indian soldiers pushed back Pakistani troops, a bulk of them drawn from the neighbouring country's Northern Light Infantry, from the captured peaks in Kargil. The day is observed as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to commemorate India's victory.

Prime Minister Modi said that he is elated to see #CourageInKargil trending on social media. PM Modi slammed Pakistan and exposed its misadventures.

He said: "21 yrs ago on this day, our army won the Kargil war. India was then trying to have cordial relations with Pakistan but is said that it is in the nature of the wicked to have enmity with everyone for no reason. Pakistan undertook this misadventure with sinister plans to capture India's land and to divert attention from its internal conflicts."

In a rare example of his naming Pakistan directly, PM Modi said that 'bad people' will always find a way to fight irrespective of friendship. India wanted peace but bad people have always betrayed, he said. He extended his gratitude to the mothers of the martyrs who laid down their lives for the nation. The Prime Minister also recalled the iconic speech of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee after Kargil victory. The PM also said that no words should be uttered that demeans the courage and sacrifice of the Indian Army.

As the COVID cases zoomed passed 13 lakhs, PM Modi said that it is more dangerous now and therefore precautions should be followed - Mask, 6-feet distance, washing hands should be made a habit, he added. PM Modi also shared stories wherein people are making efforts for local for vocal, and also finding innovative ways to contain the Coronavirus by maintaining social distancing. He hailed efforts of groups in various states including Bihar, Jharkhand and northeast to promote local products during COVID-19 pandemic.

