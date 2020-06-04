'Endless Opportunities': PM Modi-Scott Morrison Address 1st Virtual India-Australia Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison expressed their excitement and eagerness to attend the unprecedented virtual summit between the two countries on Thursday, June 4. This is the first-ever bilateral virtual summit held by PM Modi. This summit signifies the strengthening of ties with Australia and an upward trajectory in the bilateral relations.

This is perfect time to further strengthen relations b/w India & Australia. There are endless opportunities to strengthen our friendship, it also brings with it challenges to turn this potential into reality, how our relation becomes a factor of stability for the region: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/GoehxDLLwt — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2020

Glad to be joining the first India-Australia Virtual Summit with you, PM @ScottMorrisonMP.



India-Australia ties have always been close. As vibrant democracies, from Commonwealth to Cricket to even Cuisine, our people-to-people relations are strong and the future is bright! https://t.co/SgTjD8WfjR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 4, 2020

"The focus would be on the positive trajectory in bilateral relations during discussions between the two Prime Ministers, who have already met on four occasions on the sidelines of multilateral meetings," sources said.

Watch the full summit opening remarks here:

At the virtual summit with PM @ScottMorrisonMP. https://t.co/6JIpZRae21 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 4, 2020

The Australian PM was to visit India this year which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 crisis. PM Modi and Scott Morrison have met four times during the last one and a half years -- on the sidelines of East Asia Summit in Singapore in November 2018, on the sidelines of G20 in Osaka in June 2019, on the margins of G7 Summit in Biarritz in August 2019 and on the margins of East Asia Summit in Bangkok in November 2019.

"The Strategic Partnership between the two countries was strengthened in 2014 - with the visit of Prime Minister Tony Abbott to India in September 2014, and the visit of PM Modi to Australia in November 2014. Framework for Security Cooperation between Australia and India signed in November 2014 during the visit of PM Modi to Australia laid the foundation for intensified foreign, defence and security policy exchanges between the two countries. Since then, regular meetings of the institutional dialogues have been taking place," MEA had said.

In the lead-up to the summit, PM Modi and Scott Morrison had engaged in 'Samosa diplomacy' with the latter cooking samosas and expressing how he'd have liked to have shared them with his Indian counterpart.

Connected by the Indian Ocean, united by the Indian Samosa!



Looks delicious, PM @ScottMorrisonMP!



Once we achieve a decisive victory against COVID-19, we will enjoy the Samosas together.



Looking forward to our video meet on the 4th. https://t.co/vbRLbVQuL1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 31, 2020

Australia has been an excellent international partner, supporting India’s global initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance (ISA), CDRI and Indo-Pacific Oceans’ Initiative (IPOI). Australia supports India’s membership of an expanded United Nations Security Council (UNSC). In the recent past, Australia supported our membership for Australia Group, and Wassenaar Arrangement and favours India’s membership of NSG.