PM Modi Shares bird's Eye View Of The Vivekananda Rock Memorial & Thiruvalluvar Statue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a video of an aerial view of the Vivekananda Rock Memorial and Thiruvalluvar Statue in Tamil Nadu on Friday, April 2, ahead of his election rally in Kanyakumari. Along with the video, PM Modi wrote on Twitter, "On the way to the rally in Kanyakumari, caught a glimpse of the majestic Vivekananda Rock Memorial and the grand Thiruvalluvar Statue."

In the video, an incredible aerial view of both structures was captured. Vivekananda Rock Memorial was inaugurated on September 2 by the then President of India VV Giri. The idea behind the establishment of the Memorial was to inspire generations to come to carry on Swami. Vivekananda's unfinished work. The official website of VRM read, "The magnificent Vivekananda Rock Memorial at Kanyakumari is one such undying source of inspiration. The Vivekananda Memorial, as it stands today, is a memorial to Swamiji as to Shri Ekanthji Ranade whose devotion to the work he had undertaken was inspired not by mere faith but by intellectual conviction."

PM Modi addresses rally in Kanyakumari

Whereas, Thiruvalluvar Statue is a tall stone sculpture of Saint Thiruvalluvar, who was a famous Tamil poet. The Vivekananda Rock Memorial and the Thiruvalluvar Statue are two of Kanyakumari's most popular tourist attractions. As per the official website of Kanyakumari district, "The pedestal of the statue is of 38 feet height and the statue over it is 95 feet tall with a grand total of 133 feet for the entire sculpture. The 3 tier pedestal known as Atharapeedam is surrounded by an artistic Mandapa known as Alankara Mandapam with 38 feet height. Surrounding the Alankara Mandapa stand 10 elephant statues signifying 8 directions with earth and space down."

The elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the results will be announced on May 2. There will be elections for 234 seats in the state, with the Congress-DMK alliance fighting for power against the BJP-AIADMK alliance.

(Picture Credit: Narendra Modi/Twitter)