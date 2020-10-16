PM Modi Dials Maha, Karnataka CMs Over Flood Situation; Assures Assistance In Relief Work

Amid the flood situation in Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and assured Centre’s support in the ongoing rescue and relief work. Heavy rains and floods have claimed at least 47 lives in Maharashtra's Pune, Aurangabad and Konkan divisions in the last three days while crops on lakhs of hectares were damaged extensively, officials said.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi apprised about his conversation with CM Uddhav Thackeray. Furthermore, PM Modi also spoke to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and assured solidarity with people of Karnataka who are affected by the floods.

Spoke to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Ji regarding the situation arising due to flooding and heavy rain in parts of the state. My thoughts and prayers are with those sisters and brothers affected. Reiterated Centre’s support in the ongoing rescue and relief work. @OfficeofUT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 16, 2020

Spoke to CM @BSYBJP Ji on the rainfall and flood situation in various parts of Karnataka. We stand in solidarity with our sisters and brothers of Karnataka affected by the floods. Assured all possible support from the Centre in rescue and relief works that are underway. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 16, 2020

Monsoon fury in Karnataka & Maharashtra

The rainfall that is reported to be heaviest since 1992 has hit most parts of north Karnataka, especially Kalyana Karnataka region. Among the districts that have seen a trail of destruction due to rains and floods include Bidar, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Yadgir and Belagavi. According to preliminary official data a total of 54 relief camps are operational in seven districts where 7,776 people who have been displaced are taking shelter. As many as 43 animals have lost their lives and 800 houses damaged.

While agriculture crops in 1,04,418.82 hectares have been lost, the horticulture crop loss is estimated to be over 3,481.93 hectares, the data showed.

Meanwhile, over 2,300 houses were damaged in heavy rains and floods in Western Maharashtra where more than 21,000 people were moved to safer places, as per the Pune Divisional Commissioner's office. "14 people died in Solapur, 9 in Sangli, 4 in Pune and 1 in Satara," said an official.

Crops such as sugarcane, soybean, vegetables, rice, pomegranate and cotton, spread over 57,000 hectares in Pune, Solapur, Satara and Sangli districts, have suffered damage.

