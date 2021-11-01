PM Modi Thanks Scott Morrison As Australia Recognises Bharat Biotech's Covaxin

After Australia recognised Covaxin as one of the recognised vaccines of travellers wishing to enter the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took to Twitter to thank his Australian counterpart Scott Morisson for the move, citing that it is a crucial step for the India-Australia partnership post-COVID-19 era.

PM Modi tweeted:

I thank my dear friend @ScottMorrisonMP for Australia’s recognition of India's COVAXIN. It is an important step forward in the post-COVID partnership between 🇮🇳 and 🇦🇺. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2021

Australia recognises Covaxin

In a massive victory for India, Australia on Monday has recognised Covaxin as one of the recognised vaccines of travellers wishing to enter the state. Issuing a statement, the Australian Department of Health has added Covaxin (for age 12 and above) and Sinopharm (for age 18 to 60) to the list of accepted/recognised vaccines. Australia uses COVID vaccines of Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca for inoculating its population and recognises Covishield, Coronavac, Covaxin and Sinopharm additionally.

The government issued a statement reading, "Importantly, recognition of Covaxin, and BBIBP-CorV, along with the previously announced recognition of Coronavac (manufactured by Sinovac, China) and Covishield (manufactured by AstraZeneca, India), means many citizens of China and India, as well as other countries in our region where these vaccines have been widely deployed, will now be considered fully vaccinated on entry to Australia. This will have significant impacts for the return of international students, and travel of skilled and unskilled workers to Australia. In addition, with input from the TGA, ATAGI have determined that those who have received two doses of a TGA-approved or recognised vaccine at least 14 days apart are regarded as fully vaccinated from 7 days after the second dose".

On Saturday, PM Modi had urged the WHO to recognise Indian vaccines at the earliest while promising that India will produce 5 billion doses for the world next year. At the Global Economy and Global Health Session, PM Modi highlighted the importance of India's recent feat of crossing 1 billion jabs - making 1/6th of humanity immune to COVID-19. Playing the role of Pharmacy of the World, India delivered medicines to more than 150 countries, said PM Modi.

Covaxin, which is awaiting its WHO approval, is recognised by Nepal, Oman, Iran, Mauritius, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Greece, Mexico, Zimbabwe and India.

Image: PIB/PTI