The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

PM Modi Hails Inking Of Bodo Accord, Says It Will Protect The Culture Of The Bodo People

General News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the signing of the Bodo Accord and stated that the signing of the agreement will result in protecting the Bodo culture.

Written By Misha Bhatt | Mumbai | Updated On:
PM Modi

After the government of India signed an accord with the most feared insurgent groups of Assam- the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official Twitter handle and wrote about the historic Bodo Accord being inked on Monday.

In his tweet, the Prime Minister wrote about how the accord will lead to transformative results for the Bodo people and will bring the armed resistance groups under the mainstream. 

 Tweeting further, the Prime Minister stated that the accord with Bodo groups will work towards protecting and popularising the unique culture of the community. He also stated that the government is willing to help the Bodo p[eople realise their aspirations and provide them with a wide range of development-related initiatives. 

READ | Govt signs accord with NDFB, ABSU to resolve Bodo issue

Government signs third Bodo Accord

The NDA government inked a third Bodo Accord in the last 27 years on Monday. The violent movement for a separate Bodoland State has so far claimed hundreds of lives, destruction of public and private properties. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was also present during the signing of the accord.

Reacting to the signing of the agreement Home Minister Amit Shah said, " Today Centre, Assam Govt and Bodo representatives have signed an important agreement. This agreement will ensure a golden future for Assam and the Bodo people."

"1,550 cadres along with 130 weapons will surrender on 30th January. As the Home Minister, I want to assure all representatives that all promises will be fulfilled in a time-bound manner," he added. 

The first Bodo accord was signed with the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) in 1993. The signing of the first accord resulted in the creation of a Bodoland Autonomous Council with limited political powers.

The second Bodo accord was signed in 2003 with the Bodo Liberation Tigers (BLT), leading to the formation of a Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC). The BTC was formed under the 6th Schedule of the Constitution. The demand for a separate Bodoland has been going on in Assam for more than five decades and several Bodo overground and militant groups have been protesting, engaging in violence, and has also lead to many deaths.

READ | Non-Bodo outfits observe 12-hour bandh in Assam over Bodo accord

READ | Take all stakeholders into confidence before signing Bodo peace pact: Cong to Sonowal

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SAMI HITS OUT AT CONGRESS' SHERGILL
FORCED CONVERSION IN PAK
JNU STUDENT QUESTIONS SC
KANGANA CELEBRATES PADMA SHRI WIN
SUBRAMANIAN SWAMY TAKES ON CENTRE
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA