PM Modi Hails Inking Of Bodo Accord, Says It Will Protect The Culture Of The Bodo People

After the government of India signed an accord with the most feared insurgent groups of Assam- the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official Twitter handle and wrote about the historic Bodo Accord being inked on Monday.

In his tweet, the Prime Minister wrote about how the accord will lead to transformative results for the Bodo people and will bring the armed resistance groups under the mainstream.

Bodo Accord inked today stands out for many reasons.



It successfully brings together the leading stakeholders under one framework.



Those who were previously associated with armed resistance groups will now be entering the mainstream and contributing to our nation’s progress. pic.twitter.com/h7hCRI1o5H — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 27, 2020

Tweeting further, the Prime Minister stated that the accord with Bodo groups will work towards protecting and popularising the unique culture of the community. He also stated that the government is willing to help the Bodo p[eople realise their aspirations and provide them with a wide range of development-related initiatives.

The Accord with Bodo groups will further protect and popularise the unique culture of the Bodo people.



They will get access to a wide range of development oriented initiatives.



We are committed to doing everything possible to help the Bodo people realise their aspirations. pic.twitter.com/icZFHD1J04 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 27, 2020

READ | Govt signs accord with NDFB, ABSU to resolve Bodo issue

Government signs third Bodo Accord

The NDA government inked a third Bodo Accord in the last 27 years on Monday. The violent movement for a separate Bodoland State has so far claimed hundreds of lives, destruction of public and private properties. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was also present during the signing of the accord.

Reacting to the signing of the agreement Home Minister Amit Shah said, " Today Centre, Assam Govt and Bodo representatives have signed an important agreement. This agreement will ensure a golden future for Assam and the Bodo people."

"1,550 cadres along with 130 weapons will surrender on 30th January. As the Home Minister, I want to assure all representatives that all promises will be fulfilled in a time-bound manner," he added.

The first Bodo accord was signed with the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) in 1993. The signing of the first accord resulted in the creation of a Bodoland Autonomous Council with limited political powers.

The second Bodo accord was signed in 2003 with the Bodo Liberation Tigers (BLT), leading to the formation of a Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC). The BTC was formed under the 6th Schedule of the Constitution. The demand for a separate Bodoland has been going on in Assam for more than five decades and several Bodo overground and militant groups have been protesting, engaging in violence, and has also lead to many deaths.

READ | Non-Bodo outfits observe 12-hour bandh in Assam over Bodo accord

READ | Take all stakeholders into confidence before signing Bodo peace pact: Cong to Sonowal