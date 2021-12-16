PM Modi To Address Farmers, Scientists On Zero Budget Natural Farming Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday address farmers and scientists across the country on natural and zero-budget farming during the ongoing National Summit on Agro and Food Processing being held in Gujarat. The three-day summit, which commenced on December 14, has been organised to shed light on the method of natural farming and making farmers aware of its benefits. PM Modi will virtually address the farmers during the valedictory session of the national conclave at 11 am.

Zero budget natural farming reduces the cost of agriculture by relying on traditional field-based technologies which lead to improved soil health. During the summit, farmers will be provided with all requisite information detailing the benefits of adopting natural farming methods.

BJP to broadcast PM Modi's address live

Doing its part, the BJP will set up screens in every Mandal and invite farmers to watch the Prime Minister's address, said party National General Secretary Arun Singh. As many as 9,500 mandals have been set up across the country, which will be installed with screens, he informed.

"The Prime Minister is working towards doubling farmers' income. We are looking at promoting natural farming so that the production costs of farmers are reduced and incomes are increased," Singh said. "A big revolutionary change is about to come, which is going to benefit farmers. BJP workers at different places across the country will tune into the Prime Minister's address," he added.

What is Zero Budget Natural Farming?

On Tuesday, while addressing an event in Varanasi, PM Modi had said that zero-budget national farming should become a mass movement and people should be made aware of its benefits.

According to a statement from the PMO, "Zero Budget Natural Farming is a promising tool to minimise the dependence of farmers on purchased inputs and reduces the cost of agriculture by relying on traditional field-based technologies which lead to improved soil health. Desi cow, its dung, and urine play an important role from which various inputs are made on the farm and provide necessary nutrients to the soil. Other traditional practises such as mulching the soil with biomass or keeping the soil covered with green cover around the year, even in the very low water availability situations, ensure sustained productivity even from the first year of adoption."

(With inputs from agency)