PM Modi To Ashraf Ghani: 'India Will Always Support Afghanistan For Developmental Needs'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, December 24, took to Twitter and replied to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani after their telephonic conversation. PM Modi stated that India will keep supporting Afghanistan for its development. Earlier, Ghani, on behalf of the people of Afghanistan had stated that they appreciate PM Modi for being a "good neighbour" and for "India's strategic partnership."

India will always support Afghanistan in their developmental needs and to fulfil the aspirations of Afghanistan’s people.



Close strategic partnership between our people benefits our nations. @ashrafghani https://t.co/t6GB34goQu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 24, 2019

We support and are committed to a democratic, stable and developed Afghanistan. I appreciated the Prime Minister on behalf of the people of Afghanistan, not only for being a good neighbor and friend, but also for India's strategic partnership. — Ashraf Ghani (@ashrafghani) December 24, 2019

PM Modi and Ashraf Ghani's telephonic conversation

PM Modi had a telephonic conversation with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday. As per reports, PM Modi congratulated Ghani over the announcement of preliminary official results of the Presidential elections. Ghani took to Twitter and shared the details of the conversation between the two leaders. The presidential election in Afghanistan was held on September 28 and the result was declared on Sunday in which incumbent Ashraf Ghani secured victory with 50.64 per cent votes.

My dear friend and the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, called this afternoon to congratulate me on winning the preliminary results and the Afghan people on the successful presidential elections. — Ashraf Ghani (@ashrafghani) December 24, 2019

He said, India as a friend, neighbor and the world's largest democracy is fully supporting Afghanistan's democratic rule. India supports the Afghan-owned, Afghan-led and controlled peace process. And we are also with Afghanistan in the fight against terrorism. — Ashraf Ghani (@ashrafghani) December 24, 2019

Ghani accepts PM Modi's invitation to India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani extended him an invitation to visit India. Ghani accepted the invitation and said that he will visit India at an "appropriate time." Further, taking to Twitter, Ghani said that both the leaders will discuss several regional and international issues during his visit.

Mr. Modi said, India is your second home, and offered a formal invitation to visit. We will discuss a range of regional and international issues during this visit. I thank the Prime Minister for the invitation and will travel to India at an appropriate time. — Ashraf Ghani (@ashrafghani) December 24, 2019

