PM Modi To Ashraf Ghani: 'India Will Always Support Afghanistan For Developmental Needs'

General News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, December 24, took to Twitter and replied to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani after their telephonic conversation

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, December 24, took to Twitter and replied to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani after their telephonic conversation. PM Modi stated that India will keep supporting Afghanistan for its development. Earlier, Ghani, on behalf of the people of Afghanistan had stated that they appreciate PM Modi for being a "good neighbour" and for "India's strategic partnership."

 

PM Modi and Ashraf Ghani's telephonic conversation

PM Modi had a telephonic conversation with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday. As per reports, PM Modi congratulated Ghani over the announcement of preliminary official results of the Presidential elections. Ghani took to Twitter and shared the details of the conversation between the two leaders. The presidential election in Afghanistan was held on September 28 and the result was declared on Sunday in which incumbent Ashraf Ghani secured victory with 50.64 per cent votes.

Ghani accepts PM Modi's invitation to India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani extended him an invitation to visit India. Ghani accepted the invitation and said that he will visit India at an "appropriate time." Further, taking to Twitter, Ghani said that both the leaders will discuss several regional and international issues during his visit. 

