PM Modi To Attend G20 & COP26, Cites India's Excellent Track Record On Climate Change

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday issued a statement ahead of his departure to Rome and Glasgow for the G20 Summit and 26th Conference of Parties (COP-26). PM Modi announced that he will visit Rome, Italy and the Vatican City, from October 29-31 at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, following which he will travel to Glasgow, United Kingdom from November 1-2 at the invitation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

In Rome, PM Modi will take part in the 16th G20 Leaders’ Summit along with other G20 Leaders to discuss the global economic and health recovery from the pandemic, sustainable development, and climate change. "This will be the first in-person Summit of the G20 since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020 and will allow us to take stock of the current global situation and exchange ideas on how the G20 can be an engine for strengthening economic resilience and building back inclusively and sustainably from the pandemic," the Prime Minister's Office quoted him as saying.

During his visit to Italy, PM Modi will also visit the Vatican City to call on His Holiness Pope Francis and meet Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

Discussion on bilateral relations with G20 nations

PM Modi further underlined that on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, he will also meet with leaders of other partnering nations and review the progress in India’s bilateral relations with them. Following the conclusion of the G20 Summit on October 31, he will depart for Glasgow to attend the 26th Conference of Parties (COP-26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) where he will be participating in the high-level segment of COP-26 titled ‘World Leaders’ Summit’ (WLS). This will be held on November 1-2 with 120 Heads of States/Governments around the world in attendance.

"In line with our tradition of living in harmony with nature and culture of deep respect for the planet, we are taking ambitious action on expanding clean & renewable energy, energy efficiency, afforestation and bio-diversity. Today, India is creating new records in a collective effort for climate adaptation, mitigation and resilience and forging multilateral alliances," said PM Modi.

He also shared that India was among the top countries in the world in terms of installed renewable energy, wind and solar energy capacity. "At the WLS, I will share India’s excellent track record on climate action and our achievements," he stated. Other topics that the PM would address would be equitable distribution of carbon space, support for mitigation and adaptation and resilience-building measures, mobilization of finance, technology transfer and the importance of sustainable lifestyles for green and inclusive growth.