PM Modi To Hand Over HAL-made Light Combat Helicopters To IAF On November 19

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi is all set to officially hand over indigenously manufactured Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) to the Indian Air Force at Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi on November 19. The PM will also be dedicating Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) as part of celebrations to mark the 75th year of India's Independence.

The Defence Ministry said that Prime Minister Modi will be handing over the LCH manufactured by state-run aerospace and defence company Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), to the Indian Airforce Chief Air Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari and UAV's manufactured by local startups to Army Chief General MM Naravane.

LCHs to carry out multiple roles in enemy destruction: Defence Ministry

“LCH incorporates advanced technologies and stealth features and is designed to carry out roles such as destruction of enemy air defence, counter-insurgency, search and rescue, and anti-tank operations. It is the only attack helicopter in the world which can land and take-off at an altitude of 5,000 m with a considerable load of weapons and fuel,” a Defence Ministry statement said.

As per reports, the Defence Ministry had planned to order a total of 162 LHCs in 2020. A total of 15 Limited Series Production variants for Army and the Indian Air Force are being built at HAL and are scheduled to be delivered by March 2022. The HAL had on July 22 this year announced that it will deliver the first three LCHs to the IAF.

PM Modi to dedicate warfare resources to all three armed forces

The Defence Secretary also said that PM Modi will dedicate warfare resources to all three forces stationed at Jhansi. This will include advanced and modernised war materials which the air, water and land forces can take benefit of. Ajay Kumar added that the PM will conduct all these projects on Nov 19.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of anti-tank guided missiles developed by Bharat Dynamics Limited. This is also the first project for the propulsion of anti-tank guided missiles. The project is staked at an approximate value of Rs 400 crore.

The line of event scheduled in Jhansi on November 19 includes PM dedicating 100 new Sainik Schools to the country. He will also be taking part in the launch of the National Cadet Corps Alumni Association. PM Modi would be inducted as the first member of the new NCC alumni association, the Defence Secretary had said.

Here are some of the pictures of the LCHs that PM Modi will be handing over to the IAF on November 19 in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.

Image: PTI/REPUBLIC WORLD