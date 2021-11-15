PM Modi To Hand Over HAL-manufactured LCH To IAF In Jhansi On Nov 19; Inaugurate Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the launch of the National Cadet Corps Alumni Association in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi on November 19, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar told ANI on Monday. Informing about PM's participation in the event, he further said that PM Modi would also be inducted as the first member of the new NCC alumni association.

The Defence Secretary also said that PM Modi will dedicate warfare resources to all three forces stationed at Jhansi. This will include advanced and modernised war materials which the air, water and land forces can take benefit of. Ajay Kumar added that the PM will conduct all these projects on Nov 19.

PM Modi to inaugurate projects in Jhansi

Further, the Defence Secretary mentioned that PM Modi will be officially handing over the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) manufactured Light Combat Helicopter to the Indian Air Force particularly on November 19.

Ajay Kumar added that 1283 new schools in border and coastal districts will have NCC. He said, "896 schools in border areas, 255 in coastal areas, and 132 schools in stations where Indian Air Force is present will also have the NCC

Electronic warfare suite compatible for INS Vikrant to be dedicated to Navy

Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar further mentioned that PM Modi will hand over The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) developed 'advanced electronic warfare suite' for the Indian Navy. The 'advanced electronic warfare suite is a suite of countermeasure systems fitted primarily to aircraft for the purpose of protecting the host from weapons fire. The Defence Secretary also mentioned that this could also be used at Indigenous Aircraft Carrier 1 (IAC-1) popularly known as the INS Vikrant.

While at Jhansi PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of anti-tank guided missiles developed by Bharat Dynamics Limited. This is also the first project for propulsion of anti-tank guided missiles. The project is staked at a an approximate value of Rs 400 crore.

