PM Modi To Hold Talks With Sri Lanka's Mahinda Rajapaksa On Sept 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reportedly slated to hold discussions with newly-elected Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa on September 26. While no official confirmation has yet been made on the meeting, news agency ANI, citing sources, reported that the talks will be held via video conference.

The report of prime ministerial-level talks emerges days after Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and brother Mahinda called Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convey warm wishes on his birthday. Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that both Sri Lankan leaders expressed their strong desire and commitment to further strengthen the relationship between the neighbouring countries.

“They expressed appreciation for the continued bilateral cooperation including in the joint fight against COVID pandemic, ” PMO said in a statement. “The Prime Minister thanked both the Leaders for their warm wishes and conveyed that he looked forward to working with them to further expand cooperation between the two countries in line with India’s Neighbourhood First policy,” it added.

Sweeping Constitutional amendment awaits

In August, Mahinda Rajapaksa took oath as country’s new Prime Minister after his alliance won a two-thirds majority in the parliamentary elections. He was sworn in as prime minister for the fourth time at a historic Buddhist temple, with the ruling Sri Lanka People's Party (SLPP) further tightening the grip on power.

Mahinda’s SLPP registered a landslide victory with a two-thirds majority in Parliament, which is needed to amend the Constitution in the favour of Rajapaksa family. SLPP won in 145 constituencies and the alliance bagged a total of 150 seats, getting the special majority required to introduce sweeping constitutional changes.

The 19th Amendment to the Constitution has curbed presidential powers while strengthening the role of parliament. The SLPP is now seeking to repeal the amendment and restoring the vast powers of the President. Mahinda served as the country’s President for nearly a decade and the younger Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the helm, the family now wields extensive power.

(With ANI inputs)