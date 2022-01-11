PM Modi To Inaugurate 11 Medical Colleges; Central Institute Of Classical Tamil In Chennai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 11 new medical colleges across Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, January 12. Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the country, the Centre is taking significant measures to ramp up the health infrastructure.

The new campus of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil in Chennai will be inaugurated by PM Modi on January 12 around 4 pm. The new medical health infrastructure is being established in several districts that include, Virudhunagar, Namakkal, The Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Thiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Ramanathapuram, and Krishnagiri.

Medical seats raised 80% in TN in last 7 years

The MBBS seats in the seats will be increased significantly in the state after the establishment of the new medical colleges. The newly built medical colleges will have a capacity of 1450 seats.

The medical colleges established in Tamil Nadu are built at an estimated cost of around Rs 4000 crore, out of which around Rs 2145 crore has been provided by the central government and the rest by the state government. The number of MBBS seats had climbed by 79.6% (from 51,348 to 92,222 seats) over the last seven years, while the number of PG Medical seats had increased by 80.7 percent (from 31,185 seats to 56374 seats), as per the data provided by the government.

Before 2014, the total number of medical seats was roughly 82500 and in the last seven years, there has been an increase of roughly 80%, or 66000 seats, the Union government had said. The overall number of medical colleges (including public and private) has increased by roughly 54%, from 387 to 596 in the state.

The setup of medical colleges is being done under the centrally sponsored scheme of "Establishing of New Medical Colleges attached to existing district/referral hospitals". The Union government intends to use this initiative to build medical colleges in areas where neither government-run nor private medical colleges exist.

PM to inaugurate Central Institute of Classical Tamil in Chennai

PM Modi will also inaugurate the newly built Central Institute of Classical Tamil in the state's capital. The establishment of a new campus of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) in Chennai aims to promote PM Modi's vision to protect and preserve Indian heritage and encourage classical languages. The new campus was developed at a cost of Rs 24 crores and is sponsored by the Union Government. A library, an e-library, seminar halls, and a multimedia hall are all available on the new campus.