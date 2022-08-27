PM Modi To Inaugurate Atal Bridge Today; Know All About Foot Overbridge On Sabarmati River

In another addition to the famous Sabarmati Riverfront in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city, the iconic Atal Bridge will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. The foot overbridge which has been named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will help connect the western and eastern ends of the river.

"This bridge will provide connectivity to Multi Level Car Parking and various public development on East and West Bank from plaza between Flower Park and Event Ground at West Bank to proposed Art/Cultural/Exhibition Centre on East Bank," the Centre informed in a statement.

A day before inaugurating the iconic bridge, PM Modi also took to Twitter and shared some breathtaking pictures of the footbridge. Scheduled to be on a two-day visit to Gujarat, PM Modi will also participate in many other events.

Doesn’t the Atal Bridge look spectacular! pic.twitter.com/6ERwO2N9Wv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 26, 2022

Meanwhile, read on to know more about the spectacular Atal Bridge.

All about the 'Atal Bridge'

Built over the Sabarmati river by the Amdavad Municipal Corporation, the pedestrian-only Atal Bridge has been constructed between the Ellis Bridge and Sardar Bridge.

The bridge is 300-metre-long and 14 metres wide in the middle. It has been equipped with an eye-catching design and LED lighting.

Speaking about its construction, the overbridge has been built with the use of around 2,600 metric tonnes of steel pipes. While its roof has been made of colourful fabric, the railings are made up of glass and stainless steel.

It will help to connect the Flower Garden located on the western end of the river with the upcoming Arts and Culture Centre at the eastern end.

People will be able to approach the bridge from both lower as well as upper walkways or also the promenades of the riverfront.

While the bridge will allow people to view the massive riverfront from the middle of the Sabarmati river, it will also help cyclists besides pedestrians to cross the river.

(Image: PTI)